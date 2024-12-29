Dogs Have Been Highlighted As A Source Of Antimicrobial-Resistant Salmonella, But Proper Hygiene Can Reduce The Risk Of Your Pet Passing It To You

MeganBetteridge - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person or dog

Salmonella infections typically occur when people consume contaminated food or come into contact with infected individuals or animals, often through accidental exposure to feces by touching hands or petting animals.

As the bacteria evolve to withstand drug treatments, antibiotic-resistant salmonella has become a growing public health concern.

Now, a new study conducted by researchers at Penn State has highlighted household dogs as another potential source of zoonotic pathogens, including non-typhoidal salmonella.

This strain can cause symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and, in some cases, result in life-threatening complications.

Since dogs closely interact with humans and critical antibiotics are used in veterinary care, canines may pose a risk for cross-species transmission of antimicrobial-resistant salmonella. Yet, the researchers noted that raising awareness and practicing proper hygiene could help reduce this risk.

Salmonella infections in dogs can either present with clinical symptoms or be asymptomatic. Various studies have found the bacteria in otherwise healthy dogs, underscoring their potential as carriers.

Erika Ganda, an assistant professor at Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, said a significant concern is the close relationship between humans and their pet dogs.

This closeness provides plenty of opportunities for salmonella “zoonosis,” or the transmission of the disease from animals to humans.

Factors such as contaminated pet food, the improper handling of food, or a combination of both can further raise infection risk.

For their study, the researchers utilized existing bio-surveillance systems. Through the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s Veterinary Laboratory Investigation and Response Network, they identified all non-typhoidal salmonella strains found in domestic dogs from May 2017 to March 2023.

Afterward, the team cross-referenced the timing and location of these 87 cases with strains isolated from humans in the National Center for Biotechnology Information database.

This analysis revealed 77 suspected zoonotic cases or instances where the bacteria likely spread from a pet dog to a human, comprising 164 strains collected across 17 U.S. states.

The researchers found that the salmonella strains isolated from dogs included a variety of serovars, or distinct bacterial variations, many of which are medically significant to human health.

Although the datasets lacked details on infection severity or treatments, the analysis revealed that all identified strains carried antimicrobial resistance genes for drug groups classified as critically or highly important by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We identified 16 non-typhoidal isolates from humans closely related to more than one of six dog-associated strains,” explained Sophia Kenney, the study’s leader.

“Collectively, our data emphasize the importance of antimicrobial stewardship and sustained bio-surveillance beyond human and agriculture-associated veterinary medicine, using a One Health framework that accounts for all transmission points, including companion animals,” Kenney continued.

“One Health is an approach that recognizes that the health of people is closely connected to the health of animals and our shared environment.”

Kenney pointed out how, when it comes to salmonella, the focus is often on agriculture and transmission.

“We think about eggs, we think about beef. But the thing is, we don’t let cows sleep in our beds or lick our faces, but we do dogs,” she noted.

Humans and companion pets, especially dogs, share close bonds, which brings us into frequent and close contact with them.

While salmonella infections in dogs are relatively rare, there have been food-borne outbreaks linked to pet treats, contaminated pet food, or improper handling of these products.

The study’s co-author, Nkuchia M’ikanatha, referenced a past outbreak of multidrug-resistant salmonella in the United States.

This outbreak, associated with pig ear pet treats, occurred a few years ago and resulted in 154 people getting sick across 34 states.

“This reminds us that simple hygiene practices such as hand washing are needed to protect both our furry friends and ourselves. Our dogs are family, but even the healthiest pup can carry salmonella,” M’ikanatha stated.

To read the study’s complete findings, which have since been published in Zoonoses and Public Health, visit the link here.