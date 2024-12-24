Her Boyfriend Came Up With An Amazing Christmas Itinerary So They Could Celebrate In New York City

Luciano Mortula-LGM - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

For some, there is no gift more thoughtful than someone planning out every detail of a date, which is what this woman’s boyfriend has done.

TikToker Nicolette (@nicolettesteph) excitedly shared the New York Christmas itinerary her boyfriend created. The video has received nearly 424,000 views.

So, Nicolette and her boyfriend had previously decided to set aside one day out of the month to participate in fun Christmas activities. Other than that, there wasn’t really any further discussion about it.

But then, one day, she received a text message from her boyfriend saying that she was invited to attend a “New York City Christmas Extravaganza” on Sunday, December 7th.

The message included an elaborate list of all the activities they would do together and what times they would take place.

First, they would stop for breakfast at 10 a.m. Next, they would go ice skating in Central Park at noon. Then, lunch and shopping would happen at 2 p.m. During sunset at 4:30 p.m., they would sip on hot chocolate. At 5 p.m., it would be time for cocktails.

Nicolette’s boyfriend included two different options for dinner at around 8:30. She could choose which restaurants she wanted to go to since reservations were made at both places.

Finally, they would go home after dinner to make gingerbread houses and watch a Christmas movie. Some additional activities they could do were baking cookies, making ornaments, going to a Broadway show, or visiting a botanical garden.

Many TikTok users took to the comments section to express their admiration for her boyfriend’s skills and the effort he put into the planning. Others mentioned that he probably intended to propose to her and were excited to see the potential ring later.

“This is similar to how my husband proposed…just throwing that out there,” pointed out one user.

“I don’t even know what to say. That’s the most magnificent thing I’ve ever seen from a man,” commented another.

“I’ve been dating a guy for three months, and every time he wants to see me, he sends a detailed itinerary; otherwise, I won’t go,” stated a third.

“My boyfriend did this for my birthday; now, we’re married!” exclaimed someone else.