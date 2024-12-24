She Divorced Her Husband For Cheating On Her, But Her Daughter Blames Her For Taking Away Her Awesome Dad

matilda553 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Two years ago, this woman divorced her now ex-husband, and they have two kids together – a fifteen-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

Her daughter adores her ex-husband, and in her eyes, he can do no wrong. Her daughter did not take the divorce well and thinks it’s all her fault for being unwilling to mend the marriage.

She’s gone to therapy with her daughter, and they’ve done separate sessions, too, but therapy is not solving anything for them, really.

“My daughter thinks parents should work through issues for the sake of the family,” she explained.

“I have personal trauma with cheating. My father cheated on my mother countless times, and she never left him because she did not want to be a single mom. Yet she more or less was because my dad was always off with another person.”

Right after she gave birth to her son, her ex-husband started a lengthy affair with another woman, and she eventually found out. Surprisingly, her ex-husband thought it was overdramatic of her to seek out a divorce for his infidelity.

So she’s been left alone to try to tell her daughter why she didn’t want to work things out with her awesome dad since he will not sit down and have a discussion with them.

Sadly, after telling her side of the story, it only made things worse with her daughter. Her daughter is acting out in various ways due to their split, such as sneaking out of their house whenever she pleases, failing to listen to her, and disrespecting the rules she’s set for their household.

She gets that her daughter is in pain and blames her for giving up, but she made a promise to herself that she would not end up like her mom.

Funny enough, when her mom learned of her ex-husband cheating on her, she expected her to stay together with him for their children.

As we come up on Christmas, this time of year is extremely hard for her daughter since they’re no longer one household.

“Her father is not exactly reliable, and of course, I am the bad guy when he fails [to] do what he promises because things would be so much easier if we lived together,” she said.

“I was at my wit’s end yesterday because her father promised to take her ice skating but never showed, but for whatever reason, it became my fault because, as per my daughter, if dad lived here, he would not be so stressed and would have more time for all of us.”

“At this point, I told her she is free to live with her father if she wishes. I would not stop her, and she was old enough to choose.”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to say that to her daughter.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read