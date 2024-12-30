Her Friend Bashed Her Cooking In Front Of All Her Dinner Party Guests

Yesterday evening, this 32-year-old woman threw a dinner party at her home, and she invited some family members and friends to attend.

She’s been really excited about testing out some brand-new recipes lately, and she was looking forward to having the opportunity to make those dishes for her loved ones.

She made a huge spread for everyone, including roast veggies, a pasta dish she made from scratch, and a unique dessert.

It took her hours to put this all together, and she did her best to make sure that every single detail of the dinner was perfect.

The evening was wonderful; there was a lot to talk about, and she thought that her guests liked her cooking. As the night came to an end, her 34-year-old friend Tanya thanked her before leaving.

Tanya had previously complimented her on the mood, but as she was heading home, she made a super hurtful comment.

She said, “The food was okay, but honestly, I don’t think I’ll be back for dinner if you’re cooking again. It’s just not really my thing, you know?” I was kind of stunned. I’d worked hard on the meal and had made sure to cater to different tastes,” she explained.

“I wasn’t expecting everyone to rave about it, but that comment felt so dismissive, especially since it was said in front of a couple of other people who were still there. I was embarrassed, and it felt like she didn’t respect the effort I put in.”

“I told her that if she didn’t like it, she didn’t need to say it so bluntly, especially in front of other people. She laughed it off and said I was “being dramatic,” but then I told her that it wasn’t okay to insult someone’s work like that.”

Tanya accused her of acting irrationally and doubled down, saying that she was only sharing her thoughts on the meal and didn’t intend for her to get upset about it.

She was not willing to let Tanya off the hook that easily, and what Tanya said was uncalled for. Tanya left quickly after their exchange, and several of their shared friends believe she caused a commotion over a nonissue.

She thought that Tanya was incredibly rude, especially in front of other guests, and she does not believe Tanya had a right to say what she did.

Regardless, she’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to call Tanya out like that since not everyone is on her side.

