His Fiancée Expects Him To Spend Half Of His $50,000 Bonus On Her Family

This 30-year-old man has a career in the tech industry, and this past year at his job has been terrific for him. He just got his end-of-the-year bonus, and it’s a whopping $50,000.

He was elated to receive this kind of money, especially since he’s spent the last several years hoarding cash so he can purchase a home.

He plans on putting his bonus money right into the account he has set aside for buying a house, and his 28-year-old fiancée was totally on board with his idea.

However, she changed her mind and then asked if he could give her mom and dad $25,000 so they can pay their mortgage off.

“Apparently, her parents have been struggling financially, and she feels it’s “only fair” since we’re going to be married and they’re going to be my family too,” he explained.

“I said no. I’ve worked extremely hard for this money, and while I feel for her parents, I don’t think it’s my responsibility to bail them out — especially when I’ve never even been asked directly by them.”

“Her response? She called me selfish and accused me of “not caring about her family.” She then brought up how her parents have “sacrificed so much” for her, and it’s the least I could do.”

His fiancée has treated him coldly after that conversation about his bonus money. Not only that, she informed her parents that he won’t be giving them money, and her parents are all over him, trying to make him feel bad.

While his fiancée’s mom and dad have not specifically put their hands out and demanded cash from him, there have been a couple of remarks about how he’s super “lucky” to have this additional income since many people never end up with an “opportunity” like this.

So, they’re putting the pressure on, even if it’s subtly, to make him fork over half of that bonus for their own gain.

“When I mentioned that I plan to use the money to help secure our future with a house, my fiancée said, “What future? You’re already showing you don’t care about the people who matter to me,” he added.

“I don’t think I should have to justify how I use my bonus, but now even my own friends are split on whether I’m being reasonable or stingy.”

Yikes! Do you think he should reconsider marrying his fiancée, given her attitude about his hard-earned money?

