His Girlfriend Is Completely Obsessed With An F1 Driver, And She Destroyed Their Trip To Singapore Since She Couldn’t Meet The Guy

santinovchphoto.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

It’s not romantic at all to be with someone who is so obsessed with a celebrity that it makes you feel like you have to compete for their attention.

This 25-year-old guy has spent the last two years with his 22-year-old girlfriend and from the start, everything with their relationship was wonderful.

However, then his girlfriend developed an interest in Formula One racing. He thinks it is a neat sport, and before you say it sounds like a guy’s dream to have a girl so invested in a sport, think again.

His girlfriend has gone from interested to completely and utterly obsessed – with a driver by the name of Charles Leclerc.

“Like, she’s not just a fan—she stalks his whole family, even his uncle, aunt, and girlfriend. She talks about him all the time,” he explained.

“At first, I was like, “Okay, whatever,” but then I noticed she’s always on her phone, scrolling Twitter. When I asked about it, she lied, saying she just uses it for “news.”

He figured out what her handle was, and he began following his girlfriend to see what she’d been up to. Well, he was shocked to learn that she has 4,000 followers, and all she does is post edited photos of Charles.

His girlfriend previously was in charge of a similar page dedicated to K-Pop stars, so he thought it wasn’t anything to worry about.

But then he saw his girlfriend literally argue with internet strangers over Charles, as if her life were at stake if she didn’t defend him.

santinovchphoto.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“She even failed 3 subjects because she spent all her time online,” he added. “It got worse. I joined one of her Twitter groups (again, don’t ask how), and she was out there saying she’s single.”

“I didn’t confront her, but it hit me hard. She was so deep into her Charles Leclerc fantasy that she started ignoring me completely.”

“Then came June. My company gave me tickets to the Singapore GP with a McLaren pass. I was planning to take a friend, but she begged me to take her. For context, we hadn’t been close for 6 months, but suddenly, she started acting all lovey-dovey. I fell for it and said yes.”

When they landed in Singapore, they got to meet a driver by the name of Lando Norris, and his girlfriend gifted him a little bracelet.

He thought this was odd, as she had spent the last couple of months spreading hate online about the guy. Then, when the actual race day arrived, his girlfriend went nuclear.

She melted down when she was unable to snap a photo with Charles, and he was stuck for hours waiting around outside of this guy’s hotel.

He doesn’t blame Charles, as he thinks the guy was worn out from the race, and while he was sympathetic, his girlfriend was not.

“But instead of understanding, she threw a tantrum. The next two days of our trip? Ruined. She wouldn’t even let me near her like I was the one who didn’t let her meet him,” he said.

“I spent so much money on her, even bought her expensive Ferrari merch, but she didn’t care. It was our first international trip, and she couldn’t enjoy it because of some celebrity she doesn’t even know.”

“I still love her, but I can’t deal with this obsession anymore. It’s draining. What do I even do at this point?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read