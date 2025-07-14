He Asked His Wife To Leave Her Bizarre Eating Habits At Home To Avoid Making His Sister Sick

Marriage is about compromise, but sometimes, even a small ask can spark an enormous argument. He’s spent years accepting his wife’s unique eating habits without judgment.

But with his sister’s health on the line and one carefully planned meal ahead, he asked his wife for a single favor: just eat what’s served, no modifications.

Now, she’s furious. He’s feeling stuck. And what was supposed to be a thoughtful family dinner is turning into a standoff neither of them saw coming.

For the last seven years, this 30-year-old man has been with his 27-year-old wife, and boy, does his wife have some bizarre eating habits.

“For example, when we start eating tomato soup, it all looks the same. But then my wife starts adding things to her soup — cream, cucumbers, onions, chopped tomatoes, hot sauce, garlic, etc.,” he explained.

“At first, it seemed a bit strange, but over the years, I’ve gotten used to it and don’t pay much attention anymore. Sometimes we just laugh about my wife testing how much she can fit on one plate.”

He suspects his wife’s eating habits are due to how poor she was growing up, and she had no choice but to eat whatever she could manage to scrounge up.

This Friday, he and his wife are supposed to have dinner at his mom and dad’s house. His 33-year-old sister is coming too, and she lives in Germany, while they live in France.

His sister is battling some health issues, and doctors are still working to get to the bottom of everything and give her a diagnosis.

One of the main symptoms plaguing his sister is that it’s easy to make her throw up.

“Sometimes it’s about the smell, sometimes it’s about the look of food. For this reason, she avoids restaurants and eating meals with others,” he added.

“This time, however, she intends to eat with us. For this occasion, my parents plan to make a meal as least triggering as possible; the entire menu [was] consulted with my sister.”

Normally, his wife brings her odd eating habits outside of their home, and his parents don’t mind as they want people to leave full; however, he requested that his wife refrain from doing this on Friday with his sister present.

He asked his wife to please eat whatever his family served her without adding a single thing to her plate. He didn’t see how that could be upsetting to his wife, but she got mad at him and accused him of exaggerating what she does.

He pointed out to his wife that it was a single meal he wants her to eat normally, so he thinks she can get with the program just this once.

“We argued a bit from that point on, some unpleasant words were said, and finally I said, ‘If you’re not going to change your mind, you simply can’t come.’ She hasn’t spoken to me since then and tells our friends that I exclude her,” he continued.

What advice do you have for him?

