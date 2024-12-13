How You Can Care For A Calathea, Which Is Famous For The Striking Stripes On Their Leaves

Calatheas, native to Central and South America, are tropical plants famous for the striking stripes and veining on their leaves, which can come in a variety of colors.

This plant’s stunning foliage makes it a popular choice among interior design enthusiasts. Plus, they are generally easy to maintain.

So, if you’re looking to add a calathea to your living space, here’s how to care for it.

How To Care For Calathea

Given their tropical background, calathea plants will need an environment, specifically warmth and lighting, that mimics their natural habitat. They do best in temperatures between 70°F and 85°F, and they will not tolerate temperatures lower than 60°F.

A humidity level of 50% or higher is also preferable, and if you’re worried about dryness in your home, you can always put a humidifier near your plant. Or, you can place calatheas in your bathroom, where it’s naturally more humid.

When it comes to light, this plant enjoys either filtered light or shade. Keep in mind that it usually grows on the jungle floor beneath trees, receiving dappled sunlight.

To avoid burning your calathea’s leaves or dulling its bright patterning, don’t leave it in direct sun. Rather, place it in an east, south, or west-facing window and rotate it regularly to ensure all sides get the same amount of light exposure.

As for soil, if you plan to grow calathea outdoors, you should plant it in soil that’s loamy, humus-rich and has been amended with organic matter.

Otherwise, if you intend to keep it as a potted houseplant, a lightweight potting soil that’s slightly acidic to neutral, airy, and has peat moss will do the trick.

Your watering routine will be based on your plant’s soil moisture. Check the top two inches of soil, and once they feel dry, you should give your calathea a drink. The goal is to keep its soil consistently moist without over-watering.

Now, if you notice your plant’s leaves look dry and are curling inward, that’s a sign it may be under-watered. You can water it thoroughly by removing the plastic nursery pot from your planter and putting it in a sink or bowl. Then, water deeply and let the calathea sit in the collected water.

After a few hours have passed, take your plant out of the water and let it drain. Its health should improve within one day.

Finally, to keep your calathea looking full, feed it with fertilizer once each month. You can use a half-strength liquid-balanced fertilizer during the spring, summer, and fall. But in the winter, you can refrain from fertilizing since calatheas naturally grow less in the colder months.

You won’t need to worry about pruning, as this plant doesn’t require it, and any wilted leaves will naturally die off. One thing you should look out for, though, is fungus gnats.

Since they live in humid environments, calathea plants are susceptible to fungus gnats, pests that thrive wherever there’s moisture. Thankfully, fungus gnats don’t typically affect the health of this plant and can be taken care of with neem oil.

Aphids, spider mites, mealybugs, and scale are other common calathea pests, but they can be eradicated with applications of insecticidal soap or horticultural oil.