Her Stepmom Made Her Cry After Humiliating Her At Her Dad’s Birthday Dinner

davit85 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This 25-year-old woman has never had the smoothest relationship with her dad or her stepmom, either. Her dad got divorced from her mom when she was eight-years-old and quickly moved on, marrying her stepmom.

Her stepmom already had two kids from a previous relationship and then went on to have two children with her dad.

“Growing up, I felt like I was always the odd one out. My dad’s focus was on his new family, and while I was never outright excluded, I always felt like an afterthought,” she explained.

“My mom raised me, and I visited my dad every other weekend, but as I got older, the visits became less frequent.”

“I’ve made an effort to keep the peace over the years for the sake of my dad. I visit for holidays, attend family events, and try to bond with my half-siblings.”

However, her stepmom clearly doesn’t like her. Her stepmom never misses an opportunity to judge her outfits, her career, and her choice not to have a man in her life right now.

Her dad never gets involved and insists he can’t pick a side. A week ago, her dad celebrated his 50th birthday, and her stepmom threw a party for him at an upscale restaurant.

She made sure to attend the party, and she bought a present for her dad. When she got to the restaurant, she was actually thrilled to see her dad.

Dinner went well, and when dessert was being served, her stepmom jumped up to give a little speech about that being the best time to talk about the problems in their family.

davit85 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She instantly got uncomfortable, and her stepmom got right down to telling her that she’s not involved in their family.

Her stepmom scolded her for not calling her to wish her a Happy Mother’s Day and for failing to help watch her half-siblings.

Her stepmom dragged up how she didn’t attend their November family barbecue, but that was because she had to work, which she told them all.

Her dad added his two cents for a change, siding with her stepmom and insisting she should do more before saying she owed her stepmom an apology for being so “cold.”

She was stunned and felt ambushed. She questioned other people at the table if they agreed, and her stepmom’s parents accused her of not valuing their family.

“At that point, I’d had enough. I stood up and said, “If this is what you invited me here for, I’m leaving.” My dad tried to stop me, saying I was being dramatic, but I walked out,” she added.

“I went home, turned off my phone, and cried. Since then, my stepmom has been blowing up my phone, calling me selfish and ungrateful.”

“My dad texted me, saying he was disappointed in how I handled things and that I should’ve stayed to talk it out. Even my mom, who I told about the situation, said I could’ve stayed to keep the peace, lol. I feel like I was ambushed and humiliated in front of everyone.”

She’s left wondering if it was rude of her to walk out of her dad’s birthday dinner instead of trying to talk things out.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read