Her Mom Showed Up To Her Wedding In A Super Low Cut Dress To Purposely Steal All The Attention

The Protograph - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This poor woman’s wedding day was wrecked by her own mom, who wore the worst dress imaginable, and what’s more tragic than that?

She’s kicking herself for not demanding to see her mom’s dress in the days leading up to her wedding. Many of her loved ones, however, did see her mom’s dress and pointed out to her mom that it was not appropriate.

She can’t help but feel livid with her family members for not deciding to come to her to give her a heads-up about the dress. Instead, they stood by and allowed her mom to wreck her special day.

Her mom is normally quite the conservative dresser, but she wore an absolutely crazy, super low-cut dress to her wedding, looking like she belonged more so on a pole than at a wedding.

Her mom didn’t have a bra on since her dress was that dangerously low cut, and her cousins got an eyeful of what was under her mom’s dress when she walked down the aisle past them.

“The guests thought she had a wardrobe malfunction!” she exclaimed. “She told people she wanted, “All eyes on her, and she was paying for the wedding!”

Her mom also added that she wanted to be super attractive, but sadly, her plan backfired, and nobody thought she looked good.

By the way, she, her husband, and her husband’s parents paid for the wedding; her mom didn’t give her a dime.

What she just can’t understand is why her mom would go out of her way to steal all of the attention away from her, her own daughter.

The Protograph – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Everybody was/is texting/talking about her revealing tacky dress and walking down the aisle in slow motion!” she continued.

“She got attention, but it was all negative! People thought her gown was extremely tacky! We had about 200 guests at the wedding, and no other woman wore such a low cut dress!”

She’s not only reeling over what her mom did, she’s horrified that her mom has spent her life playing the “wallflower,” yet decided her wedding was the time to shine.

Her husband suspects her mom has just been a narcissist in disguise all along and sadly picked the wedding to let everyone know.

She’s left feeling grossed out and mad, and she has no idea what she should even say to her mom to try to convey how hurt she truly is.

She’s also dreading getting her wedding photos back and having to relive the horror of her mom in her dress.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read