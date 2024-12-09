How You Can Care For A Monstera Deliciosa Plant In Your Home

Monstera deliciosa, sometimes referred to as the “Swiss cheese plant,” has become a favorite among plant enthusiasts and interior decorators alike.

This dramatic plant is native to the tropical rainforests of Central and South America, featuring fenestrated leaves that can bring a touch of the jungle to any space.

Given its tropical origins, the monstera deliciosa does best in warm, humid environments. However, it is still considered a highly adaptable houseplant and quite easy to maintain.

So, here’s how to care for the monstera deliciosa and cultivate a vibrant accent plant for your home.

How To Care For The Monstera Deliciosa

Known as a fast grower, the monstera deliciosa can rise about one to two feet each year, taking around three years to become fully mature. Again, it also thrives in humid and warm environments, preferring temperatures between 65° Fahrenheit and 85° Fahrenheit and humidity levels of 60%.

Now, this plant can tolerate temperatures as low as 50° Fahrenheit and as high as 90° Fahrenheit. Upon exceeding these extremes, though, it will stop growing. If humidity is a concern, you can always increase your home’s levels with the addition of a humidifier.

When it comes to light, this plant loves bright, indirect sunlight, so place it near a window with filtered sunlight for optimal results. Just be wary of exposing your monstera deliciosa to too much direct light during the warmer months, which could burn its foliage.

As for keeping your plant hydrated, your watering schedule should be all about balance. Underwatering can result in droopy leaves; meanwhile, overwatering may lead to root rot.

Allow the top few inches of soil to dry out in between watering, checking with your finger to assess moisture levels.

Keep in mind that monstera deliciosas may need more watering, or about once a week, during their growing season. Then, in the colder months, their thirst needs tend to taper off and only require watering every few weeks.

In regards to soil, the monstera deliciosa requires well-draining soil that’s acidic or neutral. Plus, every few weeks during the growing season, it will need to be fertilized.

You can use a balanced liquid fertilizer with a 20-20-20 ratio. First, mix half a teaspoon of the fertilizer into a gallon of water to dilute it. Next, replace your regular watering routine with this mixture, pouring it into the soil until it begins to drain from the bottom of the pot.

Then, simply discard any leftover fertilizer runoff, as your plant has already absorbed what it needs and won’t benefit from the excess.

Lastly, as your monstera deliciosa continues to grow, it will probably need to be repotted approximately every two years. When it’s time to transplant, choose a pot that’s slightly larger in both width and depth to allow room for expansion.

This plant thrives in well-draining, porous pots such as terracotta or ceramic, which promote good airflow and drainage.

Your monstera deliciosa may also occasionally attract pests like spider mites, mealybugs, or fruit flies. To deal with spider mites, wipe the leaves using a soft cloth soaked in neem oil.

Or, for mealybugs, dip a cotton swab in isopropyl alcohol, touch it to each bug, and then wipe them away. Finally, to manage fruit flies, set up a vinegar trap.