Her Boyfriend Wanted To Experience Other Girls So They Broke Up, But Now He’s Promising To Marry Her If She Takes Him Back

This 23-year-old girl and her 23-year-old boyfriend broke up approximately a month ago after he admitted to her that he was afraid he was missing out and wanted to be free to experience other girls.

She had actually asked him about getting married (they were together for six years), and he eventually said that he felt too young to settle down, and the fact that she was the only relationship he ever had made him want to explore.

So, off they went on their separate ways. They were living together, so she’s been staying with a friend while working on a lease for a new apartment.

Yesterday, she stopped by her now ex-boyfriend’s place to pick up some of her belongings, and he shocked her by saying he wants a second chance.

Using his own words against him, she asked him about what had happened with his plan of being free to date around, and he responded that he misses her terribly.

As soon as they split up, it dawned on her ex-boyfriend that he didn’t truly want to be with anyone else but her. He had a great life with her, and he didn’t know it until she was no longer with him. He pretty much took her for granted.

In the week leading up to this, he was texting and calling her frequently, saying he had something to discuss with her, and getting back together apparently was the pressing topic.

She told her ex-boyfriend that she’s not sure what she wants. Although she does love him, she doesn’t see how they can rewind here.



“He even said we can marry ASAP with a small ceremony and then have a reception later on, and I told him to stop and that I wanted to remind him we weren’t a couple now,” she explained.

“He then said he understood, but he was prepared to wait until I thought it out and decided whether I could take him back.”

He appears truly remorseful, but she’s concerned that if she takes him back, he could have a desire to be with other girls all over again in a couple more months.

He swears he didn’t look at or interact with other girls during the time they were apart, and he offered up his phone so she could check.

It’s not like he got it out of his system since he didn’t date anyone or see what else is out there, and that is where her fear of him still wanting to look around is coming from.

Before she left, he asked if they could spend time together one day this week or this weekend, and she said perhaps over the weekend, as she needs time to process it all.

“He’s messaged me since, saying the same things again about giving him another chance,” she continued. “Would it be foolish to take him back? I miss him a lot, too.”

