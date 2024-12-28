She Kicked Her Sister Out Of Her Wedding After Her Toddler Ruined The Mood

Not that long ago, this 29-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband got married. Their ceremony was on the smaller side, and it was an amazing day for her…excluding the fact that her sister’s toddler ruined the mood.

Her 26-year-old sister has a three-year-old little girl named Lily, and her sister insisted on bringing Lily along too.

She tried to get her sister to hire a babysitter and then offered to pay for one, but her sister said Lily would not misbehave.

While she knew a formal wedding was not the greatest place for a toddler to be, she was worried about making waves with her sister, so she dropped it.

On her actual wedding day, her sister showed up with Lily, and while Lily was enthusiastic, she behaved. But as soon as dinner came out, Lily began to whine and carry on.

“She wasn’t throwing a tantrum, but she was visibly bored and restless. My sister handed her a tablet to try to calm her down, but it wasn’t working,” she explained.

“Lily kept fussing and saying she didn’t want to sit down, and she started wandering around a bit. She was definitely distracting, and it was becoming obvious that people were noticing.”

“I tried to let it go for a little while, but after 20 minutes, I could tell it was starting to affect the atmosphere. People were whispering about how hard it was to hear the speeches over the background noise, and I started to feel a little embarrassed.”

She walked up to her sister and suggested she take Lily out of the venue for a moment or do something to get her to quit creating a disturbance. Her sister waved her away.

When the speeches were finished, Lily made her way around to the different tables, getting in the way of conversations, and she was upset.

She was not happy that she poured time and money into making her wedding a dream come true, and Lily was ruining everything.

“So, I told my sister that I loved her, but it might be best if she took Lily home if she couldn’t settle her down. I was trying to be as calm and polite as possible, but I felt like it was necessary to ask,” she said.

“My sister was not happy about this. She said I was being dramatic and that I should be more understanding—it’s her daughter, and she can’t just leave her at home every time there’s an event. She told me I was being too uptight and “ruining my own day by caring about the little things.”

Her sister eventually took Lily home and left her wedding. They didn’t say a word to one another for the remainder of the evening.

Her mom, as well as other family members, believe she was being too dramatic and shouldn’t have made her sister leave with Lily. They’re sticking up for Lily and insisting it’s hard for toddlers to behave.

Some of her family members are on her side and applaud her for basically kicking her sister and Lily out since Lily couldn’t keep quiet.

Her husband is backing her up, her sister is currently ignoring her, and many of her loved ones are displeased with how she handled the situation.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to ask her sister to leave her wedding with Lily in tow since Lily couldn’t behave.

You can read the original post below.

