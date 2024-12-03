She Was Last Seen Walking Alone Near A Highway As She Held A Piece Of Paper And Then This 16-Year-Old Disappeared

FBI - pictured above is Karlie

Chalfant Valley, California. On October 13th, 2018, 16-year-old Karlie Gusé was seen by several different people walking down a street not far from where she lived in Chalfant Valley, California.

Everyone who saw her walking down the street towards Highway 6 that Saturday around dawn said she held a piece of paper as she went along her way, looking somewhat disoriented.

Highway 6 runs all the way from Bishop, California (Karlie’s house is around 10 miles north of where the highway started) to Massachusetts.

But why would Karlie be headed alone towards the highway? Right outside of Karlie’s town, it goes right into the barren desert of Nevada.

Karlie’s family reported her as missing later on in the day, and among them, her stepmom Melissa was the last person to see Karlie at home.

Melissa said Karlie had a really rough night in the hours before she left. Apparently, she had gone to a party with her boyfriend, and while she was there, she smoked Marijuana.

By 8 p.m. that night, she had phoned up Melissa and asked to be picked up. Melissa drove out to come get her, but Karlie had left the party.

Melissa eventually found her sprinting down a pitch-dark road, but Karlie did get into Melissa’s car. She then told Melissa she thought she was going to be killed by the car.

Melissa would later say that Karlie was acting quite strangely, and Karlie’s dad, Zach, figured that whatever Karlie smoked had been laced with other drugs. Karlie was exhilarated, then paranoid, then exhilarated all over again.

FBI – pictured above is Karlie

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Karlie’s behavior was all over the map; her pupils were enormous, and when Melissa insisted she eat a salad when they arrived home, Karlie told her it was “devil’s lettuce.”

Melissa also made a recording of what Karlie was babbling about, hoping she could play it back to her when she felt better and point out how drugs really alter your personality in the hopes that she wouldn’t do them again.

On the recording, Karlie says to Melissa, “Am I going to live until tomorrow?”

“I love you.”

“Are you going to call 911?”

“I’m so glad you came.”

When Karlie was seen walking towards the highway just hours later, witnesses noted her clothing. She was wearing grey sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and Vans shoes.

An extensive search followed Karlie’s disappearance, but no clues have turned up, and neither has she.

Was Karlie disoriented due to what she had taken at the party? Did someone kidnap her as she walked along all alone?

In an interview with the FBI, Melissa said, “I miss driving her to school. I miss working with her, because she worked with me. I miss arguing with her. I miss her stealing my clothes out of my closet. I just miss all the little things that you take for granted.”

“I don’t know what else to say. Just, life’s not fair. You feel like you’re failing at it all because you don’t have an answer, and you just don’t have anything. Going out and searching, walking this whole entire thing, driving for days, walking across Fish Slough, the helicopters, everything, and all we could find was her footprint. And it was just …You need to go search more.”

“You need to go do this. Everybody has their advice, but you don’t know what advice to give because you don’t know you’re … You’re not in those person’s shoes. The only good advice that anybody ever gave me was just keep hopeful, because your mind wanders.”

If you have any information related to Karlie and her disappearance, please call the FBI at 916-746-7000 or the Mono County Sheriff’s Office at 760-932-5678.