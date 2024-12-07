She’s Infertile, So Her Husband’s Filing For Divorce

We all have different priorities and wants out of life, and for some people, there’s nothing more important than getting to be a parent.

For this woman’s husband, he desperately wants to be a dad, and he’s willing to end their marriage since she cannot give that to him.

They tied the knot three years ago, and their dream was to build a big family. A little more than a year ago, they decided to start trying to have a baby together. But they haven’t been successful so far.

“We got tested and found out I am infertile,” she explained. “I was devastated. This was a week ago. I cried every day and couldn’t get out of bed as I grieved the loss of the family we had planned for.”

“He withdrew, and I assumed he, too, was depressed. Turns out he was planning his exit. Yesterday, he sat me down to tell me he wanted a divorce because I knew how much having a family meant to him, and if he doesn’t try to have children, he will always regret it.”

“He said we had only been married 3 years, and it’s hard, but we could move on from this and find other people better suited for us.”

I’m sure you are curious about surrogacy or adoption, but her husband is not down with either of those choices. He only wants to have biological children of his own, and the doctor told her that IVF doesn’t seem like a viable option for her.

She’s crushed, as she genuinely believed her husband was her soulmate and that they could overcome everything together.

Additionally, she was serious when she took her vows, and she fully intended to stand by her husband no matter what life threw at them.

It’s heartbreaking to her that he clearly does not feel the same way, and if the shoe were on the other foot, she wouldn’t leave her husband if he was infertile.

His desire for divorce makes her feel like he’s the most self-centered jerk imaginable. She feels worthless, disposable, and like her husband used her until she couldn’t fulfill his wants.

“It has been 24 hours since he left the house. I have been sitting in bed all night and all day today, trying to process what just happened,” she continued.

“I never thought he would kick me when I was down. I never expected it from him. I feel dead inside.”

