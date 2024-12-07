His Wife’s Sister Kissed Him, But If He Tells His Wife, It Will Ruin Her

Oleksandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

“Secrets, secrets are no fun unless you share with everyone,” as they said in Gossip Girl, but here in the real world, sometimes a secret you’re keeping can truly hurt someone you love the most.

The secret this 29-year-old man is keeping from his 28-year-old wife involves her 23-year-old sister, and if he tells his wife about what he’s keeping hidden, he’s convinced it will ruin her.

Now, he’s been with his wife for the last six years, and she moved in with him right before the lockdown part of the pandemic hit in 2020.

Their entire relationship happened at a challenging time in the world, which forced them to not only do everything together but to become extremely close.

“She’s immunocompromised and has POTS, so even after things opened back up, it was mostly just us,” he explained.

“Back in January, my sister-in-law moved in with us because her relationship with her parents isn’t great, and she needed a place to stay. It’s been mostly good.”

“She’s more into parties than both of us combined and often comes home drunk, but she’s never disruptive or disrespectful — literally the quietest and most organized drunk person you have ever known.”

A week ago, his wife felt so ill that she had to lay in bed all day. At 3 in the morning, his wife’s sister called him, but he didn’t see it since his phone was on silent mode.

His wife’s sister then called his wife, asking if she could come get her from where she was, as she had too much to drink to get home in a safe way.

Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He drove off to go get his wife’s sister, and on the way home, she poured her feelings out to him about how all the relationships she previously had didn’t work out, so she’s scared that nobody can love her.

He did his best to make her feel better and called her “sweet” before insisting she would find her perfect guy one day since she’s still pretty young.

“When we got home, I checked on her before going to bed, tucking her in because she seemed really down, and she kissed me,” he said.

“The next morning, she tried to justify it by saying she thought I was interested in her because of how I comforted her in the car and that she admires my relationship with my wife and “felt drawn” to that.”

“She asked me to forget about it anyway. Now I’m feeling stuck. I’ve never kept anything from my wife, and now I’m literally avoiding her sister while we all live under the same roof, but if I tell her, it would destroy their relationship. My wife has no one else in her family she’s close to, and losing her sister would devastate her.”

He feels terrible keeping this secret from his wife, but you can see why he’s conflicted. He’s only keeping it right now to protect her.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read