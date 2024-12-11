The Rare And Tropical Anthurium Veitchii Is Actually Not Very Difficult To Care For

Natalia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Anthurium veitchii, also known as king anthurium, is a rare exotic plant that’s actually not very difficult to care for.

It’s named after John Veitch, a plant collector based in London who’s credited with first introducing this species, along with other tropical plants, to Europe.

Hailing from the tropical rainforests of Columbia, anthurium veitchii is famous for its stunning foliage. This plant develops massive rippled leaves, and when grown indoors, they can reach up to three feet long. Plus, when grown in the wild, its leaves can extend to over twice that length.

It’s important to note that, in order to produce large leaves, the anthurium veitchii will need several years of consistent care.

Before then, younger plants boast heart-shaped leaves that sometimes show off a rusty pink hue and later transition to green.

Still, if you’re ready to commit for the long term, the anthurium veitchii will eventually grace your living space with its big, beautiful leaves. Here’s how to care for it.

How To Care For The Rare Anthurium Veitchii

Anthurium veitchii is an epiphyte, meaning it can naturally grow on trees in jungle environments. So, you can mimic these conditions at home when choosing your soil.

Select a chunky, airy, and well-draining potting mix that retains some moisture. You can either buy a ready-made aroid potting mix or create your own by mixing equal parts of potting soil or coconut coir, perlite, orchid bark, and sphagnum moss.

Natalia – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Given its tropical origins, this plant also thrives in temperatures ranging from 60°F to 80°F and prefers humidity levels between 50% and 60%. To keep anthurium veitchii happy in your household, avoid placing it near cold drafts or air conditioning vents.

Rather, put your plant near a south-facing or west-facing window with filtered light since the anthurium veitchii loves bright, indirect sunlight. Just be wary of direct sunlight, which can scorch the leaves and hinder growth.

When it comes to watering, the anthurium veitchii does best in soil that stays consistently moist but not waterlogged. You should water it whenever the top one to two inches of soil feels dry to the touch.

Additionally, instead of following a fixed schedule, it’s ideal to monitor the soil’s moisture on a regular basis and water it as necessary.

During the active growing seasons, including spring and summer, your plant will probably require more frequent watering. On the flip side, during the cooler months, you can reduce your watering frequency.

Perhaps the best part about the anthurium veitchii is that it doesn’t need any regular pruning. Simply use sterilized shears or pruners to cut back damaged or dead leaves as they appear at the base of the plant.

Finally, there are certain typical houseplant pests that could become a problem, such as spider mites, mealybugs, aphids, whiteflies, fungus gnats, and scale.

JCM – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The best way to prevent infestations is to routinely monitor your plant for pest activity and address any signs immediately.

Root rot, caused by fungi, and bacterial blight, which appears as yellowing leaves with dead, V-shaped sections along the edges, can also affect the anthurium veitchii.

To minimize the risk of these issues, refrain from over-watering, make sure your plant has good air circulation, and maintain warm growing conditions.