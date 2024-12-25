This Elderly Blind Cat Was Rescued By Good Samaritans After Getting Stuck On A Floating Piece Of Lake Ice

Facebook via Westford Animal Control - pictured above is Tiki

Two good samaritans from Massachusetts recently helped save a 20-year-old blind cat named Tiki that was stuck on top of a floating piece of ice on Nabnasset Lake, and the feline was miraculously reunited with its owners.

The Westford Police Department was contacted on the morning of December 16 by a panicked passerby who noticed Tiki in a dangerous spot. The cat was on a small piece of ice that was floating about 30 to 40 feet away from the shore.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene, but while on their way, the situation became dire. The passerby could reportedly hear the ice beneath Tiki cracking, and suddenly, the male cat became submerged in the water. Only his head was visible.

Two good samaritans, Kris and Nate, happened to be working nearby on a Fletcher Lane home. They realized what was going on, and shortly before authorities got to the scene, they sprung into action.

“Nate hopped into a nearby rowboat, and Kris pushed the boat out as far as he could, helping Nate navigate from shore,” reads a statement on Facebook published by Westford Animal Control.

“Nate was able to utilize a shovel as he moved, breaking through the ice. He quickly accessed the cat and plucked him from the water moments before he surely would have succumbed to the frigid cold.”

Tiki was brought inside, where he was toweled off and wrapped in blankets. Once animal control officers arrived, they noted Tiki was lethargic, shivering, and in shock.

The pet was transported for veterinary care and had a temperature so low that it “didn’t even register on the thermometer.”

Authorities weren’t sure that Tiki would make it and began diligently looking for his owner. A Birch Road resident subsequently contacted Westford Animal Control in the afternoon, saying Tiki might be their cat, which had gotten out sometime between the prior evening and that morning.

Facebook via Westford Animal Control – pictured above is Tiki

The resident positively identified Tiki, and at that point, Westford Animal Control learned the feline was 20 years old and blind.

In the wake of the incredible rescue effort, authorities believe a predator might’ve chased Tiki onto the ice the night before, causing the cat to get stuck on the ice and float across the lake.

“This story is nothing short of a miracle from start to finish. We’d like to thank Dawn F. for her compassion and for taking immediate action when she saw this cat in distress,” Westford Animal Control stated.

“And a huge thank you to Nate P. and Kris S. of Onyx Corp. for their quick action today. There is no doubt that we would not have made it in time to save this old man!”

By 8:35 p.m. on December 16, Tiki was able to return home with his owners for some much-needed rest. Numerous Facebook users took to the comment section on Westford Animal Control’s post to share their gratitude for all the rescuers involved.

“I just saw the news on Tiki, and it nearly made me cry. I’m so happy he’s home safe where he needs to be. Thank you to the two gentlemen who rescued the old timer and got him the help he needed. You guys rock,” wrote one commenter.

“Thank you for saving Tiki. Without you two, he surely would have perished. An amazing Christmas miracle!” said another.