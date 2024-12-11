This Indonesian Volcano Keeps Erupting, Causing Far-Reaching Effects

donnchans - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Since December 2023, Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, a volcano on the Indonesian island of Flores, has been erupting almost every day, following a 20-year-long period of inactivity.

This year, on November 4, the volcano erupted violently, sending hot ash and smoke billowing into the sky at a height of up to 6,500 feet. Ash and burning debris fell onto nearby villages, causing buildings to catch fire and collapse.

In the aftermath of the eruption, more than 2,000 houses were destroyed, and around 10,000 residents were affected. At least nine people were reported to have been killed, and dozens of others were injured.

In the weeks since, the volcano has erupted several more times. NASA images show ash pouring out of Laki-laki during an eruption on November 13.

According to Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, that eruption caused ash to spew 3,900 feet in the air.

“Magma is primarily generated in the mantle, where temperatures and pressures are high enough to partially melt rock,” said David Kitchen, an associate professor of geology at the University of Richmond in Virginia.

“Divergent plate boundaries allow the mantle to decompress as the tectonic plates move apart. This decompression lowers the melting point of mantle rocks, facilitating partial melting. The melt, being less dense than the surrounding solid rock, begins to rise toward the surface.”

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki sits just a mile away from another volcano, Mount Lewotobi Perempuan. The more active Lewotobi Laki-laki is about 5,200 feet above sea level, while Lewotobi Perempuan stands at approximately 5,600 feet.

The eruptions have had far-reaching effects, including the closure of airports since the ash clouds caused dangerous flying conditions.

Between November 4 and November 13, over 160 flights to and from Bali were canceled across Indonesia.

Volcanic ash consists of tiny minerals and glass and rock particles. If the ash enters a jet engine, the high temperatures can melt the particles and then solidify on cooler parts of the engine.

The debris could clog or damage the turbine blades, causing the engine to become less efficient or even fail.

An eruption of Mount Galunggung in Indonesia in 1982 caused a British Airways flight to temporarily lose all four engines after flying through a cloud of ash. Eventually, the flight landed safely, with all 263 passengers unharmed.

Thanks to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia contains some of the world’s most volcanically active regions. The country is home to around 130 active volcanoes, which is more than any other nation.

Since the beginning of this year, nearly 5,000 eruptions have been recorded across Indonesia. Almost 900 of them were from Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki alone.

Mount Merapi, another active volcano in Indonesia, erupted at the end of October. Luckily, no casualties were reported.

It is difficult to predict when a volcano will stop erupting, but hopefully, the people of Indonesia can catch a break soon.