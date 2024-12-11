She’s Contemplating Breaking Up With Her Boyfriend Since He Likes His Ex’s Thirst Trap Photos

For the last 12 years, this 32-year-old woman has been with her 35-year-old boyfriend. But now she’s contemplating ending things with him since he likes his ex’s thirst trap photos.

Let’s rewind here to the start of their relationship. Her boyfriend was still talking to his ex back then, but he lied about it.

He said that he was chatting with a cousin of his friend, and he didn’t tell her the truth until months later. When she found out, she requested that he cut contact with his ex, but he refused. This ex is the girl he dated right before her, and apparently, they split up on good terms.

Unfortunately, her boyfriend has a track record of looking outside their relationship to get other girls to validate him.

Her boyfriend loves female attention, and it goes beyond just his ex. This has proven to be a problem for them throughout the whole time they have been dating.

Another pain point for her is that her boyfriend works out of town, and when he first had to start doing this, he was staying at an Airbnb owned by a single woman.

This woman cooked dinner for her boyfriend, but he didn’t pay her any attention when this was going on. Again, he waited months to fill her in on what happened.

“To this day, he will argue that he did nothing wrong and that I am being dramatic and should not be hurt by this,” she said.

“He has continued to work away and continues to leave me on read from his quitting time (5 pm) until the following day with no explanation as to what he was doing or why he couldn’t text me. He is extremely secretive with his phone as well.”

Well, it’s always a bad sign when your significant other starts hiding their phone from you, and it’s also a bad sign when they start liking thirst traps featuring their ex.

This is exactly what her boyfriend has been up to lately, and it’s weird that he is friends with this ex on Facebook, yet he will not share anything about being in a relationship with her.

He hasn’t made any posts talking about her, and he isn’t an active Facebook user, yet he has time to check up on what his ex is doing.

“We have talked about marriage; he says he wants to, but it has been 12 years,” she continued. “He has not asked what type of ring, how I would like to be proposed to, or asked any questions that even show he is planning on this.”

“Along with this, there are many instances that make me question if this will ever happen or if he truly loves me – he never makes an effort to make me feel loved, cared for, or taken care of.”

“Knowing he likes thirst traps of his ex, I am thinking this is enough to end the relationship after 12 years, but I want to know how badly I am overreacting.”

