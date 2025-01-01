37% Of Gen Z Is Taking Ozempic Instead Of Trying To Get Results In The Gym First

Drazen - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Losing weight is consistently among the top New Year’s resolutions. Every year, plenty of people try to shed those same 10 pounds but find that the weight just keeps on coming back no matter what diet or exercise routine they put into practice. It can be discouraging and cause them to give up on their resolutions.

But in 2025, many people might actually achieve their goals—with some help from their pharmacist. A new poll from Tebra has found that more than a quarter of Americans are opting for GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy instead of exercise to help with weight loss. The participants included 60 percent non-users and 40 percent current GLP-1 medication users.

Among younger individuals, it is becoming more and more acceptable to use pharmaceuticals to manage weight, according to a survey of over 1,000 Americans conducted in November 2024.

Gen Z, in particular, is skipping the gym and heading to the pharmacy, with 37 percent planning to incorporate these medications into their wellness routine in the new year.

Thirty percent of women aim to use GLP-1 drugs to reach their weight loss goals, compared to 20 percent of men. Overall, women want to drop 23 pounds in 2025, while men wish to shed 19 pounds.

However, these medications are not accessible to the majority of people due to their rising costs. Of those interested in using the medications for weight loss, 64 percent cited high costs as their primary concern, while 59 percent were most worried about potential side effects.

A whopping 86 percent of GLP-1 users reported satisfactory results that were worth the health risks. This could be what has led to 66 percent of Americans believing that these medications are more effective than diet and exercise.

When looking at the different generations, 72 percent of baby boomers are confident that the drugs are more effective than traditional weight loss methods, followed by 70 percent of Gen X, 64 percent of millennials, and 58 percent of Gen Z.

Furthermore, 75 percent of women vouched for GLP-1 medications, compared to 53 percent of men. Almost one in four current GLP-1 users are taking the medications without consulting a medical professional, which raises concerns about safety.

Americans have had a history of ditching their weight loss resolutions after failing to see positive results from traditional approaches, with 31 percent giving up as early as February. This might explain why Americans are becoming more open to weight loss shortcuts in the form of medications.

While GLP-1 medications have received praise for their effectiveness, accessibility and affordability issues continue to contribute to public perception.

GLP-1 drugs may be changing the world of weight loss, but there are still several barriers associated with them that need to be addressed.

You can view the poll from Tebra here.