His Ex-Wife Melted Down On Him Over Christmas For Not Wanting To Buy Things For Her Kids, Even Though They’re Not His

Dmitry Kovalchuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This 33-year-old man and his ex-wife have three children together: an 11-year-old son, a 10-year-old daughter, and an 8-year-old son.

He and his ex-wife equally share custody of their kids. His ex has since gotten married again and has two little kids, all less than three-years-old, with her new husband.

“They are struggling financially. They cannot afford to meet the needs of the children. The courts are aware of this and have not, will not, give me full custody,” he explained.

“Instead, they are encouraged to seek resources, and I am encouraged to ensure my kids are taken care of all the time, even if not in my custody.”

He has literally been refused full custody of his kids, even though he can financially provide for them and his ex can’t. In the eyes of the law, punishing his wife for being poor isn’t something they’re willing to do. Also, his ex is unwilling to voluntarily let him have more time with their kids.

His ex and her new husband both have jobs and do accept help in the form of additional resources, but that’s still not adequate enough for them to make ends meet or bail themselves out of financial hardship.

So, due to his ex’s financial problems, he makes sure that when his kids go back to his ex, he gives them food they can easily eat, as well as additional toiletries and clothing, so they’re not exactly doing without.

His kids are unhappy living with his ex and hate the shared custody arrangement, so he has them in therapy to deal with what’s out of his control.

Since he helps his kids out so much, his ex has started asking him to help out her other kids, whom he is not the father of.

“My ex has asked me to send them with formula, diapers, or toddler-friendly foods before, and I ignore her,” he said.

“I only make sure my kids have those things. I know she and her husband get a lot of help to provide better, and I do not feel like it should be on me to make sure their two kids are taken care of.”

“But my ex had a fit over Christmas about our kids getting nice gifts and going to her house with food she and her husband couldn’t provide, and she told me I was being a [jerk] and petty with children who never harmed me in any way.”

He reminded his ex that it’s not his responsibility to care for her kids – it’s on her and her husband’s shoulders alone to carry that burden.

His ex responded that he can afford to help out with her other two kids, which is true. However, just because he has enough money to help out doesn’t mean he should be required to do that.

He added that his ex had a lot of audacity, thinking he should step in to help her clean up the mess that she’s made, which made her even more furious.

“But her financial situation was never the best, and she decided to grow her family anyway. That wasn’t a decision I had any say or part of,” he concluded.

Since his ex is so undone about him refusing to help out with her other two kids, he’s left wondering if it’s wrong of him and if he should give her some assistance.

