He Cheated On His Wife, So They Got Divorced, But Now She Wants Him Back Since She Still Has Feelings For Him

Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Five years back, this 44-year-old guy ended up cheating on his 43-year-old wife, L, several different times. He and L were husband and wife for sixteen long years, and at first, everything in their marriage was amazing.

But then they went on to have four kids, a 19-year-old son named B, a 15-year-old son named J, a 15-year-old daughter named K, and an 11-year-old daughter named S, which really took a toll on their relationship.

He and L fought badly, and he turned to other women in lieu of working things out with his wife and trying to overcome to obstacles they were facing as parents.

One day when his 19-year-old son B caught him kissing the mom of his friend, that exposed his affair. B told his wife, who instantly filed to divorce him.

Following all that, he drowned his sorrows in drinking and no longer spoke to his kids. His 41-year-old sister was the sole person who stayed by his side and was there to aid him in picking up the pieces.

He got help through therapy, stopped drinking as much, and really did his best to be better. He even got his kids to want to be around him again, though that was quite difficult.

B was hurt the most, and it took him a long time to move on. B now lives with him since he goes to college nearby, and things are great with B.

His twins forgave him faster than B, but his littlest, S, was the one who missed him the most and was the happiest to have him back.

Let’s rewind to Christmas, which is an important holiday among his loved ones. His parents and his extended family, along with some friends, throw a big party each year.

For the very first time since he and L divorced, his kids said they would join in the fun. He was concerned L would be alone on Christmas since she’s does not have a lot of family members, so he extended an invitation to her too.

“Everything seemed fine until after the kids went to bed. L and I ended up kissing after a few drinks. We both agreed it was a mistake the next morning,” he explained.

“However, L later told me she still had feelings for me and wanted to try again. I told her no. I’ve moved on emotionally and don’t think it would be healthy to get back together.”

“A few weeks ago, B found L crying and confronted me. He’s furious with me for giving her false hope. The twins are also upset, and they don’t want to spend weekends with me anymore. S is the only one still spending time with me, but she’s confused and keeps asking why her siblings are angry.”

He’s worked his heart out to mend the relationships with all of his kids, and he’s upset that what happened at Christmas with L could ruin all that progress he’s made. He would hate to lose his children all over again, which is how it seems this could go.

He’s been discussing things with his sister, who believes he should have done a better job handling L with care. He’s left wondering if turning L down was a good choice or not.

Do you think he’s in the wrong for not wanting another shot with L after she confessed that she still has feelings for him?

