Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her With His Friend, But He’s Refusing To Agree To The Ultimatum She Gave Him To Keep Their Relationship Going

annanahabed - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 30-year-old woman believes that couples can bounce back following infidelity but that the cheater has to be willing to put in the work that it takes to regain the lost trust.

Sadly, her 40-year-old boyfriend cheated on her with his female friend Nat after a year of dating. Her boyfriend and Nat have been close for the last three years, and their hookups happened while she was gone for work completing a training course.

She spent two months away for this course, and the plan was that when she returned, she would move in with her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend was not happy that she was going away for a long time, though he did not specifically ask her to stay instead.

She ended up having a bad feeling in the pit of her stomach that something was going on between her boyfriend and Nat while she was on her trip, so she actually sent Nat a message inquiring about if anything had happened between them.

Nat confessed all of the details of their hookups, and later on, her boyfriend tried to twist things around and blame her for going on the trip as his reason for seeking out Nat.

Her boyfriend said he resented her being gone for two whole months, and apparently, he wished she had moved in with him ASAP and canceled the trip.

“I broke up with him when I found out how deeply he lied. We’re talking again a month later and I said for us to rebuild, he needed to remove her from his life,” she explained.

“He says he won’t be with me if I give him an ultimatum and that cutting a friend out of his life isn’t something he’s willing to do.”

annanahabed – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I told him she’s not a friend; she’s now a girl he cheated on me with. I messaged her again, and she immediately screenshotted it and sent it to him.”

She feels it’s worth pointing out here that she used to be a model, and she is absolutely conventionally attractive, while Nat is, well, somewhat ugly in comparison.

As for her now ex-boyfriend, he’s a five out of ten at best. She just doesn’t get why he would cheat on her with someone who isn’t so pretty in the first place.

She is aware that looks aren’t everything, but she’s curious if somehow her boyfriend unintentionally self-sabotaged since she’s a catch and the most attractive if you line her up next to all of his exes.

So, in light of her ex not being willing to cut Nat out of his life, she’s left wondering if she should keep pushing him on her ultimatum or cut him out of her life.

What do you think she should do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read