Researchers Have Identified This Australian Spider As Being Bigger And Deadlier Than The Rest

Ken Griffiths - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Researchers have discovered that one of Australia’s largest and deadliest spiders is actually three different species, and one of them is bigger than the rest.

Sydney funnel-web spiders (Atrax robustus) are a shiny black color and can grow up to 1.5 inches long. They are also some of the most venomous spiders to humans. The arachnids make long, narrow burrows lined with silk and can live in suburban areas.

They have even been known to sneak into houses during the summer, which is when males leave the burrow in search of mates.

Their venom contains a toxin that attacks the human nervous system. A victim can die within 15 minutes if they do not receive immediate medical attention.

The Sydney funnel-web spider was first described in 1877. Since then, experts have learned more about funnel-web spiders and how many different types there are throughout the continent.

Scientists collected wild spiders from across the Sydney suburbs and evaluated specimens from Sydney’s Australian Museum to figure out how funnel-web spider species are related. They examined the specimens under a microscope and analyzed their genetics.

The scientists found out that the Sydney funnel-web spider is actually three species. The creature that was originally described as Atrax robustus in 1877 is present in both the city and suburbs of Sydney.

A second related species is Atrax montanus, which was described about 100 years ago. Then, it was deemed to be inaccurate until new research determined that it does indeed exist. It lives further south and west in rainforests.

The third, larger species, Atrax christenseni, inhabits a small area around the city of Newcastle, located roughly 105 miles to the north of Sydney.

It was named after Kane Christensen, the former head of spiders at the Australian Reptile Park, who was the first to describe it in the early 2000s.

He nicknamed the spiders “big boys.” They are the largest of the three species, reaching up to 3.5 inches in length.

“You would think that a spider like that had been studied to death…because it’s so relevant,” said Danilo Harms, a co-author of the study and an arachnologist at the University of Göttingen in Germany.

“There’s practical relevance because people get bitten each year. Finding that very little had been done, looking into the very basic stuff you’d want to know, was surprising.”

In 1981, the first anti-venom for funnel-web spiders was developed. Since then, there have been no recorded deaths caused by these spiders.

Before the introduction of an anti-venom, 30 to 40 people were bitten by funnel-web spiders each year.

Typically, funnel-web spiders do not exhibit aggressive behavior, but they are likely to attack when they are cornered.

In the case of bites, looking into the differences between the three species can help scientists create a more effective anti-venom.

The study was published in BMC Ecology and Evolution.

