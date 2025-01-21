Her Mom’s Worried Her Hot Neighbor Will Seduce Her And Destroy Her Life, So She’s Pushing Her To Move

Our moms are supposed to be protective of us, but sometimes, they can go a bit overboard with their mama bear style.

A couple of months back, this 25-year-old woman moved into a new apartment. It’s wonderful, and her neighborhood is safe.

Also, her rent isn’t too expensive, and her neighbors are lovely. What’s not to like about all of that? Now, she has one neighbor in particular who’s approximately her age – Jake.

Jake is a nice, outgoing guy, and they have stopped to chat a handful of times. Jake isn’t strange; Jake does not hit on her; he’s just being neighborly.

Her mom then stopped by yesterday to see her, and as soon as she spied Jake exiting his apartment, her entire attitude flipped like a switch.

Her mom demanded to know who he was before jumping into grilling her on if she had a crush on him, if she was hooking up with him, and if she was dating him.

She couldn’t help but laugh as she reassured her mom that nothing was going on between her and Jake. She pointed out that they only live near one another, thinking her mom would drop the topic. But she was wrong.

“This morning, she called me at 7 a.m. and said she had been thinking all night and decided I had to move. Why? Because “Jake is too attractive, and it’s only a matter of time before he seduces you and ruins your life,” she explained.

“I was like, “What???” She went on a rant about how men like him “only have one thing on their minds” and how I was too naive to see it. I tried to tell her that Jake and I barely even talk, but she wasn’t having it.”

“Then she said—and I kid you not—“If you don’t move out by next month, I’ll have to come over and ‘take care of him’ myself.'” WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEAN??? I told her she was being ridiculous and hung up.”

Her mom proceeded to send her more messages, saying that one day she will appreciate her protective ways while accusing her of being disrespectful.

She finally had no choice but to block her mom and prevent her from contacting her because she was acting insane.

Do you think her mom is being way too protective over nothing, or does Jake have the potential to wreck her life as her mom fears?

