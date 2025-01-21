Her Ex-Husband’s New Wife Started Screaming At Her In A Store, And He Thinks She Owes Her An Apology For Standing Up For Herself

This woman recently turned 30, and she was surprised when her ex-husband’s mom dropped by with a birthday present for her.

She and her ex divorced six years ago, though they have two children together, a 9-year-old and 11-year-old, so they still are in contact.

She got along great with her ex’s side of the family while they were married, and they’re on good terms today, but they’re not exactly friends.

“When [my] ex’s mom showed up with the gift, she explained she wished we’d stayed in touch more, and she wanted to honor the mother of her grandchildren, and she wanted to show appreciation for all I’ve done,” she said.

“It was sweet, and we spoke for a little while. The gift was sentimental in nature, which made [it] extra special to me. It was a lovely gesture, and I never expected it to cause any trouble, but it did with my ex’s wife.”

“She confronted me in Target a week ago and started cursing and yelling at me for intruding in my ex’s family. She told me the only reason [my] ex’s mom would get me a gift is because I’m trying to keep my claws in [my] ex’s family instead of accepting I’m an ex.”

Her ex’s wife insisted that she return the present and promise not to take gifts from her ex’s mom ever again. She stuck up for herself and walked off.

Her ex’s wife tried to come up to her once more as she was paying and exiting the store, and she tried to dodge her, but this woman grabbed onto her cart while lacing into her again.

This woman felt that it was wrong of her to try to kick her out of the family, even though that was not her intention at all.

“She told me I was nasty accepting a gift from [my] ex’s mom, and I had no business allowing something like that,” she added.

“I interrupted her when she started to attract some attention, and I told her to mind her own…business and stay away from me because we have no reason to talk. I paid for my stuff and left before she could confront me again.”

She was upset by the exchange, but she resolved to drop it and move on. However, a week after the incident in the store, her ex sent her a text asking that she say sorry to his wife.

He chastised her for how she treated his wife, but she responded that how his wife acted in public was deplorable and she would no longer answer his texts.

Her ex doubled down and said she is ruining their ability to co-parent because of how she’s choosing to handle things.

“I know I could have ignored her. But I know apologizing won’t fix anything because I still have and wear the gift, which was a mother charm bracelet,” she continued.

“[My] ex’s wife will insist I need to return or dispose of it to let this go. And I don’t think I’m wrong for accepting it. I can accept I may have been wrong for speaking to her that way, though.”

Do you think she was wrong for standing up for herself after her ex’s wife started screaming at her in public?

