She Canceled Her Wedding After Finding Out About Her Fiancé’s Secret Son

For five years, this woman has been with her fiancé, and last year, they planned out their wedding day. After the New Year, she was assisting her fiancé with cleaning his office out, and she uncovered a pile of letters that someone had written to him.

Her curiosity got the best of her, so she went through the letters and found out they were from a woman who said her fiancé fathered her son, who’s now seven-years-old.

“When I confronted him, he admitted everything; that he’d had a brief relationship with this woman before we met, and the child is his,” she explained.

Not only that, but her fiancé left his baby mama while she was pregnant with his child. She feels guilty and like she somehow stole her fiancé away from this other woman, even though she had no knowledge of her fiancé’s son.

“He confessed that he’s known about his son for years but chose not to tell me because he “didn’t want to complicate our relationship,” she added.

“He also claimed he occasionally provides financial support but has no active involvement in the child’s life. I was devastated.”

“Not only did he keep such a massive secret, but his lack of involvement in his child’s life made me question his character. I couldn’t stop imagining what else he might be hiding.”

While she loves her fiancé, she’s ultimately decided to cancel her upcoming wedding. The fact that he hid a child from her is the kind of betrayal she can’t get over.

She’s not sure how she can create a life with a man who didn’t see a problem with keeping a child hidden away from her.

Her now ex-fiancé is pleading with her to give him a second shot at making things right while promising he will be forthcoming in the future.

He also says he’s ready to step up and be a dad and that he will make his son a part of their lives, but she’s worried it’s too late for forgiveness here.

She’s left wondering if she’s a jerk for calling her wedding off and if she should let her ex-fiancé have a second chance with her, especially since all of her loved ones believe she should do this.

