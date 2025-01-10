She Gave Her Engagement Ring Back After She Caught Her Fiancé In A Few Lies

Kristina Blokhin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last two years, this 28-year-old woman has been engaged to her 30-year-old fiancé, Merl. Last year, they really started planning out their big day, and the process has been smooth so far.

But that all changed when she caught Merl in a lie about how they’re going to be funding their wedding. Merl promised her in the past that he had saved up to pay for their wedding, and she had no reason to think he was lying about that.

A week ago, Merl’s mom told her she was happy to assist them in paying for the wedding, which took her by surprise.

She went right to Merl, who confessed that his parents have been giving him a ton of money. They honestly have paid for half of the expenses without her even knowing.

“On top of that, he’d told me months ago that he was working on improving his credit score so we’d be in a good place financially after the wedding,” she explained.

“Turns out, that wasn’t true either. He hadn’t done anything to improve it, and I found out his credit score is worse than he led me to believe.”

“I confronted him, and he apologized, but it felt like he was just sorry he got caught. He kept saying he didn’t want to worry me with financial stuff, but I feel like trust is such a huge part of marriage. If he’s willing to lie about money, what else might he lie about?”

She then said to Merl that she has to take a bit of time to consider everything, and she took her engagement ring off.

She pointed out that she’s not calling off their engagement completely, but she doesn’t think she should wear the ring after catching him in two big lies.

It broke her heart to give her engagement ring back to Merl, and it broke his, too. He pleaded with her to keep wearing the ring, but she made her decision.

“He said the ring meant so much to him and was a symbol of our love, but at this point, I feel like the trust is broken, and I don’t know how to move forward until he’s honest with me about everything,” she continued.

“His reaction has made me question myself, though. He’s been saying I’m overreacting and that every couple goes through things like this…I love Merl, but I can’t just pretend this didn’t happen.”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to pause her wedding plans and give her engagement ring back to Merl after catching him in lies.

