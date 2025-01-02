She Says It’s Time We Normalize Not Having Our Lives Together

TikTok - @raegan.renfrow - pictured above is Raegan in her video

Look, I know it’s 2025, not 2024, and it’s supposed to be a new year/new us, but Raegan Renfrow, who goes by @raegan.renfrow on TikTok, is saying it’s time we normalize not having our lives together.

So, for everyone saying this is going to be their year to get it together, in the meantime, let’s listen to what Raegan has to say because it’s pretty brilliant, and it’s the permission you just might need to take a chill pill on your pursuit of perfection (or, more realistically, your pursuit of surviving adulting).

Or maybe Raegan’s message is what you need to realize sometimes, you just need to give yourself grace for making it through another day without freaking out because not everything is constantly rainbows and unicorns, and life can get tough.

In her video, Raegan is not wearing makeup, she has stains on her sweatshirt, and her hair is just piled on top of her head like a messy work of art.

“Ok, so hear me out. Can I just normalize not having your life together?” Raegan wondered. “I mean, together, but maybe not ideal. I don’t know; it depends on who you ask.”

Raegan pointed out her messy hair, her stained shirt that she received from enjoying ramen prior to making her video, and how she doesn’t really want that to change.

She went on to say that she’s hardly the “clean girl aesthetic,” which is all about mastering the art of effortlessly looking stylish (it’s a lot of work to do that, though, let’s be honest).

“I don’t really care about how much money I spend on clothes or what I look like; I work nonstop, I’m 25, I don’t know if I said that, I don’t have kids, I’m just trying to live,” Raegan continued.

“I’m trying to survive. I flip properties; I’m in the military. I work a lot. I’m just trying to, like, travel and…survive.”

In a world where people frequently try to make their lives look perfect on the internet while outdoing everyone around them, Raegan’s perspective is a breath of fresh air.

I agree that it’s perfectly fine not to be perfect and not totally have it all worked out because we’re all just out here trying our best, aren’t we?

