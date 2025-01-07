She Shared An Eerie Video Talking About How Incredible Her Ex-Husband Was, And Then He Took Her Life

TikjTok - @jsheff13 - pictured above is Jennifer in her video

Jennifer Sheffield, a 30-year-old mother of two from Mississippi, was in the process of getting a divorce from her husband, Brandon Sheffield, at the tail end of 2024. Yet, according to a TikTok she posted on December 10, 2024, Brandon had been “incredible” through it all.

In the video shared to her account @jsheff13, Jennifer admitted to having some fears about living on a limited, single income as a newly single mom while navigating buying a home.

She also detailed how she’d never been on her own before and asked the TikTok community for tips on both saving and making money.

“My husband is being incredible, though, really and truly,” Jennifer stated.

“We are working together. Everything is great. We are splitting everything down the middle. Like, you know, everything is good. It is a very civil divorce with our daughter in mind.”

However, just weeks later, both Jennifer and her husband were found dead on December 28 in an apparent murder-suicide.

Authorities in Brandon, Mississippi, were called to conduct a welfare check at a Toulon Street home that Saturday.

Other family members reportedly contacted the police and claimed there were “obvious signs of foul play” at the residence.

The police ultimately found Jennifer and Brandon at approximately 7:19 a.m., both dead following gunshot wounds. Brandon, who was 40-years-old, allegedly shot Jennifer before he took his own life.

“This is an ongoing investigation. I would like to thank the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for their assistance with the Crime Scene Unit [in] processing the scene,” said Brandon Police Department Chief Joseph French in a statement on December 28.

At the time of the murder-suicide, they were thought to be at home with their daughter, but no information about their daughter’s well-being has been released to the public.

The tragedy shocked community members who’d watched Jennifer’s TikTok about her amicable split from Brandon. Her friend, Faye Lott, also shared how much trouble she was having processing Brandon’s alleged actions.

“He’s never been a violent person that I was ever aware of. I was with her when they met, and I’ve always loved him for how he loved her. So it’s definitely hard trying to understand something we will never be able to,” Faye explained.

Jennifer is remembered as a “beautiful and radiant spirit” who loved helping others, according to her obituary. She was attending Mississippi College with the goal of becoming a doctor prior to her death.

“She had a deep love for God, travel, laughter, friends, family, and the finer things in life,” her obituary reads.

“She loved her band family, her MC family, her UMMC family, but most of all, [she] loved her career, her kids, and above all else, God. She will forever be cherished by everyone who knew her.”

Brandon’s older brother, Brian Sheffield, has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money in support of his nieces, Kylie and Gracie, following the deaths of Jennifer and Brandon.

“So many have been praying for our family and have reached out wanting to help, and our only goal is to support the girls,” Brian wrote.

“There’s no handbook on how to navigate such a tragedy, and we’re doing our best to figure it out, but we do know Kylie and Gracie will need financial support.”

The fundraiser, which has since garnered over $9,000 in donations, will provide for Kylie and Gracie’s “immediate needs” as well as their healing moving forward.

An update added to the GoFundMe campaign on January 1 called Brandon a “devoted father” who viewed Kylie and Gracie as his world.

“Brandon spent countless moments enjoying life with his family, which brought him immense happiness,” the update says.