Her Husband Started Fat Shaming Her After He Became Obsessed With The Gym

Last year, at the end of November, this 25-year-old woman got hitched to her husband, who is the same age as her. They dated for nearly five years prior to having their wedding.

Lately, her husband has become obsessed with going to the gym, and there’s a significant difference in his appearance.

She’s done her best to tag along to the gym with her husband, but at the end of the day, when she’s done with her job, she’s too exhausted to do it.

So she went with him for a bit, then dropped off, and she no longer goes to the gym with her husband.

“I’m around 130 pounds, and I’ve been that same weight for as long as I’ve known my husband, and I’ve always felt pretty comfortable about my weight, so I didn’t care much for going to the gym,” she explained.

“Recently, I started noticing him making remarks about my appearance, giving me nicknames like “chunky monkey,” “fat baby,” etc. He does this every time I’m in the middle of eating, and it kills my appetite immediately.”

“I started lashing out at him and asking him why he’s body shaming me, and he said he [is] only making “jokes.” At some point, he apologized and admitted that he saw me “lounging” around the house too much and that he did what he did so I would try to go back to the gym.”

To be fair, she’s been so burnt out at her job that she has been remaining inside for at least three weeks straight instead of going out and doing things.

Her husband knows that she’s been trying to relax to combat her burnout, and his trying to make her feel bad for it left her feeling like she can’t try to take it easy.

Her husband actually put on a ton of weight at one time in their relationship, and she never fat shamed him or made him feel terrible for it. She’s been with her husband all along for his personality, not how he looks.

“And for the last 5 years, I also thought he didn’t care about my appearance as well,” she continued. “So for his sudden comments on my appearance, I feel utterly betrayed because I am still the same weight I was when we first met and started dating.”

“I’m not confident I can ever see my appearance through a positive lens after this incident. I’m at a loss and unsure how to recover from this. How do I move forward?”

