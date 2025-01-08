The Danish-Swedish Farmdog Is The Latest Dog Breed To Be Recognized By The AKC

The Danish-Swedish farmdog has been officially recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC), a national registry of purebred dogs that also hosts the AKC National Championship. The decision means that the breed is now eligible for dog show competitions.

The Danish-Swedish farmdog is the 202nd breed to gain admittance to the club. It stands nearly 15 inches tall and weighs between 15 and 20 pounds. It resembles a Jack Russell terrier or a beagle.

These canines have a mild temperament, which makes them family-friendly pets. They tend to match the energy levels of their owners and are easier to train than many other breeds due to their attentive nature.

In addition, they are slower to mature, so they will have a longer puppy phase. They are also pretty social and are known for emitting soft yodels when strangers are around.

“This compact working dog is very versatile, loves a challenge and having a job to do,” said Gina DiNardo, the Club’s executive secretary.

“It would make a wonderful addition to a family that is able to provide it with the exercise and mental stimulation that it needs. As always, we strongly encourage prospective dog owners to do their research to find the best breed for their lifestyle.”

For Danish-Swedish farmdog puppies, breeders charge an average of $3,000 to $4,000. Since the breed is fairly new, the population size in the United States is not very large, which makes them pricey. According to the AKC, only about 400 of the dogs live stateside.

The dogs were used as pest controllers and livestock herders on farms and rural areas across Denmark and southern Sweden for centuries. They were likely derived from a pinscher-fox terrier mix and were originally known as Danish pinschers.

About a century ago, they even performed at the circus, acting as assistants to clowns and performing tricks. Until the 1960s, Danish-Swedish farmdogs were found across the northern European countryside.

When industrialization took hold in Denmark and Sweden, many farms were shut down or turned to bigger breeds to manage the increased amount of land, leading to the decline of the little farm dog.

However, the Danish Kennel Club and the Swedish Kennel Club continued breeding the dogs, preventing them from disappearing forever.

The farmdog did not formally arrive in the U.S. until 1998. Scandinavian immigrants probably brought them over before that, though.

In 2011, breeders sought AKC accreditation for the breed, which kickstarted a long process that finally ended with the Danish-Swedish farmdog getting fully recognized this year.

“With its new name, Danish-Swedish farmdog, this funny little dog is one of the newest of the national breeds in Denmark and Sweden, although it has been proven that its ancestors go far back in history,” stated the AKC.

Now, the dog can compete against other canines and possibly secure the top prize in the finals.