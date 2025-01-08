Her Fiancé Called Off Their Wedding And Might Leave Her Since Her Divorce Was Not Finalized

Two years ago, this 30-year-old woman met her 35-year-old fiancé, and their relationship has been full of happiness and love until recently.

A month ago, she went to court to deal with her ex-husband paying her child support for the daughter they share.

Their split was actually pretty amicable, and they have not had to use lawyers amid their divorce. Her ex is not a nice guy, but he admitted he didn’t treat her well, and due to that, he said he would not fight her on anything she wanted while they separated.

Yesterday, she placed a call to her local courthouse so she could find out what her divorce date was in order to then apply for a marriage license.

She thought her divorce was finalized three years ago since that was when she and her ex-husband initially went to court.

But nope, she was wrong. She found out that her divorce was only ever finalized a month back when she had her latest court date with her ex-husband.

“My fiancé is furious with me. I am so upset I didn’t realize that the child support had to be finalized in order for our divorce to go through,” she explained.

“Apparently, we were only legally separated. I have not cheated on my fiancé; we’ve lived together and are happy. He is on the verge of leaving, and the marriage is definitely called off.”

Her fiancé feels that it’s suspicious that she never realized her divorce was not finished, and he’s also upset that she has been technically married throughout the whole time that they have been together.

Her fiancé also thinks this somehow has to mean that she was dragging her feet on getting divorced at all.

Her fiancé is normally such a calm man, and seeing him react in such an emotional way really threw her for a loop.

To be fair, she was under the impression that her divorce was done, so that is why she’s spent the last three years telling everyone she’s no longer a married woman.

It’s breaking her heart to know that an honest mistake on her part is potentially going to cost her the love of her life.

“I’m not sure how to save this. It was a mistake, and I don’t know if he is going to get past it. Any advice is appreciated on how to help us move past this,” she concluded.

