The Hawaiian Crow Is Critically Endangered, And Conservationists Have Devised A New Strategy To Save Them From Extinction

For decades, conservationists have been trying to save a critically endangered Hawaiian crow from extinction. Now, they have taken on a new strategy that involves relocating the birds to an island different than their historical home.

The ‘alalā is native to the Big Island, where earlier reintroductions of the bird were attempted. Last November, wildlife experts released five of the crows on the island of Maui instead.

The decision was made to avoid the ‘io, a Hawaiian hawk that has killed many of the released birds. The hawk only lives on the Big Island.

The ‘alalā is the only surviving species of crow in Hawaii. Its decline is due to a loss of habitat caused by logging, deforestation, predation, and diseases brought by introduced species.

In the 1970s, a dramatic drop in numbers led to some of the birds being taken into captivity for their protection. The last ‘alalā seen in the wild was in 2002.

The birds are about the size of a football. They are around 18 inches long and are a duller black color than the crows in North America.

They are also highly intelligent and have been known to use sticks to dig out insects. Hawaiian crows disperse seeds of native plants, helping to boost forest growth.

In Hawaiian culture, they are considered to be spiritual family guardians and are revered for their loud cries. The San Diego Wildlife Alliance, state and federal agencies, and other partners are working together to save the species. The zoo joined the effort in 2000 by managing conservation breeding centers on Big Island and Maui.

These islands are home to the last few ‘alalā in the world. Two male birds also live at a zoo in Hilo. According to officials, the breeding program has increased the number of birds from less than 20 in the 1990s to a current range of 120 to 140.

“I would say our biggest challenge with the conservation breeding program is in this attempt to pivot to more parental care, having the parents rear their own chicks,” said Ron Swaisgood, the director of recovery ecology for San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

“We’ve had some successes, but all pairs won’t produce parent-reared chicks every year. We are still working on solutions to that issue.”

Before the selected birds were released in November, zoo specialists did their best to prepare the two females and three males to be wary of predators and forage for insects and fruit. They were released into the Kīpahulu Forest Reserve, marking the first release of the birds in five years.

Conservation biologists fly by helicopter to monitor the birds each day and to provide supplemental food like mealworms, dried crickets, pellets, cut-up mice, and fruit.

The birds have experienced some issues following their release. Two came down with what appeared to be avian malaria, but they have been able to bounce back.

The tracking devices that were fitted to the birds also have not been working. Fortunately, the researchers can still see the birds because they don’t stray too far.

“With the release on Maui, we look forward to learning more about how the birds adjust to the forests of east Maui in the absence of ‘io. Given the ecological and cultural importance of ‘alalā, this translocation on Maui and the lessons learned will inform and guide us for future conservation efforts for ‘alalā,” said Chelsie Javar-Salas, the lead biologist for the Pacific Islands Fish and Wildlife Office.