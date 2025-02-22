A Pharaoh’s Tomb Has Been Discovered For The First Time Since King Tut, And He’s The Last Of The Lost Kings

The tomb of Thutmose II, a pharaoh who ruled Egypt about 3,500 years ago, has been discovered west of the Valley of the Kings.

The discovery is the last of the lost tombs of the kings of ancient Egypt’s 18th Dynasty, which reigned for more than two centuries between 1550 B.C. and 1292 B.C.

It is the first time a pharaoh’s tomb has been found since King Tutankhamun’s final resting place was unearthed in 1922. Unlike King Tut’s burial, the newly discovered tomb is empty and does not contain a body.

Shortly after Thutmose II was buried, the tomb had been flooded. So, his body and the accompanying grave goods were taken elsewhere.

“The entire contents of the tomb had been removed. The tomb was not robbed,” said Piers Litherland, a co-leader of the study and an Egyptologist at the University of Cambridge. “The burial was taken out in its entirety.”

The entrance and main passage of the tomb were first uncovered in October 2022, but it wasn’t until later excavations that the structures were confirmed to be part of Thutmose II’s tomb.

After analyzing pottery that bore Thutmose II’s name, the researchers were able to determine that the tomb belonged to the pharaoh.

One of the pottery pieces featured a label indicating that it contained natron, which was used for embalming. The tomb is about 95.1 feet long and has a burial chamber that is 17.4 by 17.1 by 11.2 feet.

Initially, the researchers thought the tomb could belong to one of the wives of the kings since it was located near the tomb of the wives of King Thutmose II, including Queen Hatshepsut’s tomb.

Her tomb was prepared for her as a royal wife before she became a ruler of the ancient kingdom. In the end, she was buried in the Valley of the Kings.

Thutmose II’s burial rites were carried out by Queen Hatshepsut, who was his wife and half-sister. After his death, she ascended to the throne and became a female pharaoh.

During the 19th century, what was believed to be Thutmose II’s mummy was discovered a short distance away at another archaeological site called Deir el-Bahari Cachette. The mummy is now on display at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

Experts don’t know much about Thutmose II’s reign. He may have ruled for less than five years. However, some scholars think his time in power lasted longer. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City estimated that he ruled from 1492 to 1479 B.C.

According to historical records, Thutmose II squashed an uprising in Nubia during his reign. He also conducted military campaigns in the eastern Mediterranean.

The archaeological mission will continue its survey work and try to figure out where the other contents of Thutmose II’s tomb were relocated.

