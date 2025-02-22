Her Brother’s Sabotaging His Female Best Friend’s Love Life So He Can Keep Her Around As A Backup Option

This woman’s brother has never once been in a serious, committed relationship, and that’s a decision he’s made for himself.

There’s no shortage of women in her brother’s life, so he could be boyfriend material, but he prefers to play the field.

Aside from the girls in their family, her brother is only close to one other girl – Leah. Leah’s been her brother’s best friend since they were children, even though they are total opposites. But as they say, opposites attract.

“Unlike my brother, Leah doesn’t have much dating experience because every single time she finally meets someone she likes, my brother ruins it,” she explained.

“Her most recent relationship actually lasted almost 7 months despite my brother’s attempts at sabotage. My brother ended up threatening him, which is why it ended.”

“He claims he did it because the guy wasn’t a good person, and he was pressuring Leah [to sleep with him], but we both know that’s not what it was about.”

Her brother is intentionally going out of his way to ruin Leah’s love life so he can keep her around as a backup option in case he ever wants to grow up.

As for Leah, she feels awful for her since her brother will never allow her to find the man of her dreams. Her brother is aware that Leah wants nothing more than to get married and have a family of her own.

Several days ago, they all went out, and her brother purposefully prevented Leah from talking to guys that night, so she said something.

“I accused him of trying to keep her single so he has a backup plan if he ever wants to settle down. It’s obvious to everyone [who] knows them that Leah loves him as more than a friend, but she’s accepted their dynamic,” she added.

“He denied it, but when I told him to let her find someone and be happy, he got defensive and said that none of the guys she chooses are good enough for her, and he claims he’s trying to protect her.”

“I even asked him if my other brother asked her out and they decided to get married what would he do, but he said it would never happen.”

Yeah, it wouldn’t happen because he would not allow that. But now her brother is furious, as well as convinced that their other brother likes Leah.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to confront her brother for sabotaging Leah’s love life. What do you think?

