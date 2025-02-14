Dogs Exposed To Common Household Chemicals Have A Higher Risk Of Getting Cancer

Rithor - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

You might use a variety of sprays to wipe down countertops, keeping dust and grime at bay, and spritz a little air freshener to make the rooms smell nice—but it turns out that some of the everyday products we use to maintain a clean home are putting our furry friends at risk.

New research suggests that dogs with a higher level of exposure to the chemicals from certain household cleaning products are more likely to have bladder cancer. The findings may also have implications for humans who live in the same homes.

A team of researchers from Duke University attached silicone devices to the collars of more than 100 dogs to collect chemicals over a period of five days.

They tested for about 120 chemicals and detected nearly 40 in at least half the pets. The volume and number of chemicals increased significantly in warmer areas.

After taking urine samples from the dogs, the team discovered that some of the chemicals, including flame retardants and phthalates that are commonly used in household goods, and an air pollutant called anthracene, were associated with markers of bladder cancer. Many of the chemicals were found throughout the home.

“When you start to look at these cumulative exposures to chemicals, it starts to feel a little daunting, especially if you try to make changes and educated decisions about the things you purchase and take into your home,” said Catherine Wise, a co-author of the study and a researcher at Duke University.

Dust is likely the most common way that dogs are exposed to these chemicals. The chemicals can break or leach off products and end up on dust that is inhaled.

In the past, research has shown that dangerous chemicals can come from plastic dog toys. Air or water pollution may be another source of contamination.

One class of flame retardants called PBDE was found to be especially harmful. They were once added to electronics, furniture, and foam.

The chemicals were banned in 2004, but they can linger in environments for decades because they take hundreds of years to break down.

Benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) was also linked to higher levels of cancer. The compound was added to plastics, like vinyl flooring and artificial leather.

In 2015, it was phased out of flooring, but it may still be present in older floors or other products like old kids’ toys.

Additionally, the researchers discovered that dogs living in hotter areas showed elevated levels of cancer markers, most likely because the chemicals turn into gas more easily at higher temperatures.

It is impossible to fully eradicate chemicals from the environment, but pet owners should do whatever they can to reduce their pets’ exposure to chemicals.

Fragrances often contain toxic chemicals, so making the switch to fragrance-free household products will help. Or, you could try using a damp rag to limit dust exposure.

The study was published in Environmental Science & Technology.

