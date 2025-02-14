Her Best Friend’s Husband Is Starving Her And Making Her Go All Day Without Eating After She Gained Weight Having Her Baby

Lomb - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman has two best friends, A and K, and they’re all extremely close. A and K have husbands, and she has a guy she’s been with for quite some time.

They’re the same ages – late 20s to early 30s, and A and K have children. K has one child, and after she gave birth, she did gain some weight.

She wouldn’t have characterized K as “fat,” but K was larger than she ever was before her baby.

Now, she and her besties love to go window shopping, and they meet up about once a week when A’s children are at school and K’s child has a babysitter.

Yesterday, she and her best friends drove to the mall, even though it’s not that close to them. The food court at the mall is a favorite of theirs since there’s a Chick-fil-A there that they like to eat at.

While they were all on their way to the mall, K’s stomach was making loud noises. Then, K let out a groan, so she asked K if everything was alright.

K said she was fine, and she was so concerned she mentioned that she could stop the car and help her get a snack.

K brushed her off and said she had eaten prior to them picking her up, and she promised that her stomach was full.

When they all sat down to eat, K simply ordered a calorie-free drink, which she thought was suspicious, as clearly K was starving.

“She kept eyeballing my chicken strips, and I offered her one, and she absolutely devoured it,” she explained.

“Then she asked A for a fry, and she took like 5 and inhaled them. I texted A, and I thought maybe she couldn’t afford it, so we pretended to be full, and I pushed my last two strips toward her.”

“A gave her the rest of her [burger] and fries, and she said, “Are you sure?” And we said, “Yeah, we’re good!” And she, again, devoured everything in sight, literally, by the handful.”

“I felt slightly uncomfortable watching. Then she went after the crumbs, too.”

Later on, K confided in them that her husband would absolutely kill her if he knew she had been eating fast food, so she wanted to know why that was.

This made it seem that K is not in charge of her weight loss and diet – clearly, her husband’s in charge of all that, which is alarming.

K responded that it was because the food had so many calories in it, but she didn’t engage with her after that and dropped the topic.

What K said to her at the mall bothered her so much that in the evening, she phoned K up to ask her about if her husband is starving her intentionally.

K excused her husband and said she wouldn’t get it – she was fasting and making sure she was in a calorie deficit, that was all. K went on to say she goes all day without eating, though she sometimes has some crackers.

It broke her heart to realize that K’s husband is absolutely starving her after she gained that baby weight. K has lost a good amount of weight, but she knows what she’s doing is not healthy for her.

What advice do you have for her, and how can she help K?

You can read the original post below.



