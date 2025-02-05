He Dumped His Fiancée And Called Off Their Wedding After She Confessed She Wants To Find A Hotter Man Than Him Now That She’s Skinny

This 27-year-old man spent close to nine years with his fiancée, who is the same age as him. Several years back, he got down on one knee and proposed to her.

He was so in love with his fiancée, and as soon as she put on that engagement ring, she was committed to shredding for their wedding.

His fiancée actually requested that they agree on a wedding date after she reached her weight loss goal, which he was supportive of.

His fiancée has ultimately lost over 100 pounds. He always found her beautiful, but now she does look like a whole new and more amazing woman.

“She was also upfront with me and admitted she was getting a lot more attention now, and it was the most attention she has ever gotten in her life,” he explained.

“It did make me somewhat insecure. She even said that a really cute guy at the grocery store complimented her tattoo once and asked for her number, even though he could see her engagement ring.”

“However, my fiancée told me she rejected him. One night, when she was super drunk, she admitted she sometimes [has] dreams of getting a hot, tall finance guy. But after seeing my reaction to that, my fiancée instantly apologized.”

He couldn’t help but feel like his confidence was crushed after that confession, so he went to his female best friend about what happened.

His best friend reassured him that how his fiancée was acting was wrong. So, a week ago, he listened to his best friend.

He dumped his fiancée and called off their wedding. His fiancée was taken aback and profusely apologized to him.

She also began sobbing, which shocked him. After all, she was the one who said she would like to find a hotter man than him.

“My fiancée told me she was just proud of the progress she made and that I was the only one she loved and would ever love,” he continued.

“She did kind of freak out a lot and asked if I was influenced by my best friend, and I told her honestly that yes, I did seek external advice because my insecurities were just eating me up inside.”

“My fiancée did tell me she would never do it again. She was crying a lot, and it looked like she was having a panic attack, and I was honestly worried about her, so I told her I would think about it.”

He only said that to get her to relax a bit, as he had no interest in going back on his decision. A day later, after his fiancée had calmed herself down some, he revealed that he’s not going to be with her anymore, as what she said made him lose the love that he had for her.

He’s left wondering if it was mean of him to dump his fiancée after she mentioned she thought she could do better.

What do you think?

