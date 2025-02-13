His Brother Doesn’t Want His Fiancée’s Trailer Trash Family At Their Wedding, And Now His Fiancée Might Call It Off

Ivan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In a couple of months, this 29-year-old man’s 32-year-old brother is supposed to be getting married to his 30-year-old fiancée.

The wedding planning process was smooth sailing, but then his brother’s fiancée said she obviously wanted her family members to be there on their big day.

His brother told her no way and said her family wasn’t allowed since they would destroy everything. That crushed his brother’s fiancée, but she didn’t decide to call off their wedding.

“For context, her family is lower-income, and she’s the only one in her family who went to college and built a successful career,” he explained.

“Our family is pretty well off, and my brother has always been obsessed with keeping up appearances. I thought he was just being shallow, but then I found out the real reason.”

“A few weeks ago, at a family gathering, I overheard my brother talking to our parents. He admitted he doesn’t want her family at the wedding because “they’re embarrassing” and “look like they came from a trailer park.” He even joked that her dad looks like he “crawled out of a Walmart clearance bin.” I was disgusted.”

Not long after hearing the awful things his brother said, his brother’s fiancée approached him and wanted to know if he had any clue why his brother didn’t want her family to come to the wedding.

At first, he attempted to evade answering his brother’s fiancée, but she was so devastated and continued to push him to respond.

So, he blurted out the truth. She was quiet as soon as the words left his mouth, but then she managed to thank him and walked away.

“Now, everything has exploded. She confronted him [his brother], called him classist, and is considering calling off the wedding,” he continued.

“My brother is furious and says I “ruined his life” by meddling. Our parents are on his side, saying I should have kept my mouth shut.”

He thought he was doing the right thing, as his brother’s poor fiancée was completely in the dark regarding why her family was excluded from the wedding.

However, since his family is so upset, he’s wondering if he should have kept the truth to himself.

