She Cried All The Way Home After Waiting On A Man Who Told Her To Get A Personality

Robert Kneschke - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you’ve ever worked in the service industry, you know that difficult customers are just part of the job. But every once in a while, someone comes along and takes rudeness to the next level.

TikToker Lindsey Alderman (@lindsey.alderman) works at a restaurant where most of the clientele she deals with act condescending, dismissive, and downright entitled.

One night, she was waiting on a table of six made up of three couples who had clearly left their manners at home.

When she asked how they were doing, they briefly glanced up at her and resumed their conversation. But at that point, she had been assigned eight tables within a span of 30 minutes, so she didn’t have time to spare.

She asked the table if they wanted any drinks, and one guy ordered a Moscow mule in a regular glass. When she brought the drink to him, he started freaking out, claiming that this wasn’t what he had ordered.

She tried to reassure him that it was a Moscow mule, but it wasn’t really working.

Later on, she checked on them again and tried to make a joke about the drink, but her sarcasm went right over his head.

At the end of the meal, Lindsey asked the table if they needed anything else one last time. The guy replied that she could get a personality in an extremely condescending manner.

That comment really hurt Lindsey’s feelings. After her shift, she cried the entire way home and lost sleep because of it.

The moral of the story is to be kind to everyone since you just never know what someone might be going through.

In the comments section, many TikTok users shared their experiences with rude customers at their jobs and how they felt about the way they were treated.

“I’m a server at a country club. People will use you as a punching bag…even though they have all this money, they are miserable,” pointed out one user.

“It happened to me at Target—a guy behind me was so rude about how long it took me to check out—I said nothing, and it bothers me still after two years,” commented another.

“I had stopped going out to dinner with a couple that were long-term friends of mine. I couldn’t stand the rudeness they had shown to the server,” added a third.

