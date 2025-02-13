His Coworker Makes Fun Of His Car, So When Hers Broke Down, He Refused To Give Her A Ride Home

Mr. Music - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 34-year-old man drives a car that’s on the older side. It’s hardly flashy, but he never has problems with it, and it gets him from point A to point B, so he doesn’t feel that he needs a new one.

He regularly maintains his car, which is probably why it has yet to fail him. He thinks that spending his hard-earned cash on a new ride is silly since the one he has now is reliable.

“The only thing is, it’s a little…well-loved. Some faded paint, a few scratches, but nothing major,” he explained.

He has a 28-year-old coworker named Lina, who literally makes fun of his car. She’s made tiny remarks on occasion, and nothing she has to say is nice.

She puts his car down as “vintage” and says it should be put in a junkyard. One time, Lina actually wanted to know if he was hoarding his cash so he could afford a “real car.”

He doesn’t let Lina’s negative comments bother him since he understands that not everyone is nice.

But then, a week ago, guess who had problems with their car? Lina. Lina went around their office, wanting to know if somebody could give her a lift home.

He was the sole person in their office headed the same way as where Lina lives, so Lina specifically asked him if he could give her a ride.

“I just shrugged and said, sorry, but I wouldn’t want to subject her to my embarrassing junkyard car. She got all flustered and said she was just joking before, and she didn’t actually think my car was that bad,” he added.

Mr. Music – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I just said, Nah, I’d hate to ruin your reputation by having you seen in it. She ended up getting an Uber, and later, a mutual coworker told me I was being petty and should’ve just let it go.”

“But I don’t know, why should I go out of my way to help someone who constantly makes fun of something that’s literally none of her business?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski