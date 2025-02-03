She Found A Strange Man In Her Attic And She Has No Idea How He Snuck Into Her Home

  |  
Feb 3, 2025
A dimly lit attic and an eerie man in front of the window, hinting at an unexpected intruder
zef art - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A Michigan mother has been left shaken after waking up one Tuesday morning and finding a strange man in her attic instead of her boyfriend.

Ashley Strong lives in Jackson, and on January 21, she got up to use the bathroom around 6:00 a.m. At that point, she noticed the ladder to her attic had been pulled down, and initially, she thought perhaps her boyfriend David had arrived home early from work. Or, David’s son, who’s an older teenager, had gone into the attic.

So, she extended the ladder fully and began to climb up them. Next, Ashley said, “What the?”

“And then it wasn’t David’s voice that responded,” she recalled.

Rather, there was a strange man standing inside her attic, with his hood up and back facing toward her. According to Ashley, the man proceeded to reach behind and place his hand on the back of his waistband.

“So I screamed, ‘Do you have a gun?'” she detailed.

Once Ashley realized the man might’ve been armed, she leaped into action. She wasn’t sure if she and her daughter, who was asleep at the time, would be okay by the time the police arrived.

Ashely decided to quickly fold up the attic ladder, slamming the entryway shut.

“And I just stood there, and I screamed ‘run’ to my daughter,” she revealed.

Thankfully, Ashley and her daughter were able to safely flee their residence and contact the police. Authorities had to forcibly remove the stranger from her home and take him into custody.

The stranger’s identity has not been revealed, but he has reportedly been charged with assaulting a police officer and home invasion. He’s currently at the Jackson County Jail.

Ashley still has no idea how the man managed to enter her home. She also admitted it’s going to take some time to recover before her house feels safe.

“I hope mine feels that way again. Right now, it doesn’t at all. It messes with you,” Ashley stated.

Nonetheless, in the wake of this traumatic incident, the Michigan mom is grateful nothing worse transpired, saying, “I think any parent in that scenario would be thankful that their kids got out even if they didn’t.”

By Katharina Buczek
