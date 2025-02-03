She Walked Out Of A Date After The Guy Was Rude, And Then He Started Screaming Her Name

DavidPrado - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When she was 22-years-old, TikToker Kelly Wood (@kellynicolegotsoul) met a guy at a club in Los Angeles. He kept trying to ask her out, but she turned him down every time. Finally, she decided to go on a date with him because she was bored and didn’t have anything better to do.

He offered to pick her up from her place, to which she agreed. Before he even arrived at her house, he was already rushing her, telling her to hurry up and get ready.

He pulled up to her house in the loudest car she had ever heard in her entire life. He also did not open the car door for her, and he was wearing basketball shorts and slides with dirty socks.

When she got into the car, she realized he was talking on the phone to his friend. While he was chatting, he was speeding on the freeway at 115 miles per hour. Kelly was terrified and gripped the handlebar for dear life. She was clearly uncomfortable, but he didn’t notice.

They also hadn’t even said two words to each other because he was still on the phone. At last, they reached their destination, which turned out to be a casual bakery-café chain restaurant.

He planned to take her to the movies after dinner, and the theater was located in a strip mall, so there were plenty of other places they could’ve eaten at.

But Kelly had already made up her mind about never seeing this guy again, so she no longer cared what they did or where they ate.

She ordered her sandwich, and when it came time to pay, her date started making a big show of searching for his wallet. She shot him an angry, irritated look until he produced his wallet.

Then, they sat down to eat. At one point, he said something incredibly rude and disrespectful. Kelly had had enough.

She stood up and told him that she wasn’t interested in going to the movies and that she never wanted to hear from him ever again.

His jaw dropped in surprise. She walked out of the restaurant and went into another one. She headed straight to the restroom, where she called a ride to pick her up. While she was waiting, she could hear him shouting her name from outside.

The screaming had stopped by the time her ride showed up. Kelly ran out of the restaurant and jumped into the car. She made it home safely and settled in for a night of ramen and an episode or two of her favorite TV show.

