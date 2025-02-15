She Never Returned Home From Her After-School Job And Has Remained Missing For Over Thirty Years

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children - pictured above is Cleashindra

In 1994, Cleashindra Denise Hall of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, was a senior at Watson Chapel High School. She was set to graduate with honors as the valedictorian of her class, with plans to study pre-med at Tennessee State University.

Yet, on May 9, 1994, the 18-year-old never returned home from her after-school job and has remained missing for over 30 years.

Cleashindra worked for Dr. Larry Amos, who ran his business, known as Arkansas Federal Child Care Nutritional Services Inc., from his home located on Faucett Street.

She performed clerical work for Dr. Amos, and when her shifts ended at 8:30 p.m., her relatives would normally give her a lift home.

So, on May 9, Cleashindra’s mother, Laurell Hall, dropped her off at work, watching as she walked inside. Cleashindra also told her mom that she’d call for a ride after she finished working that night.

Laurell eventually fell asleep, though, and her husband woke her up at about 1:00 a.m., asking whether Cleashindra was still at work.

“I hopped up out of my sleep and went to look at her bed because I was half-asleep,” Laurell recalled.

“I said, ‘I don’t know.’ I went to the phone, looked at the number of her job, and asked her boss, ‘Was she still at work?’ He said, ‘No, I think she left at 8:30 p.m.'”

Laurell asked Dr. Amos who she’d left with, as she was supposed to pick her daughter up. He didn’t know, but by checking her time card, he verified that the teen had headed out at 8:30 p.m.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children – pictured above is Cleashindra

No one else was scheduled to pick Cleashindra up, and according to a coworker, she supposedly stated she’d be walking home that night, which is uncharacteristic.

Her parents proceeded to check with her boyfriend the following morning to see if the pair were together. Nonetheless, Cleashindra’s boyfriend hadn’t seen her.

Next, her parents checked to see if Cleashindra had gone to school. However, she never arrived for band practice in the morning or attended her classes.

This led Cleashindra’s family to contact the police at 9:00 p.m. on May 10. They attempted to report her missing, but given the fact she was 18 and considered a legal adult, they were told that a missing person report couldn’t be accepted until 24 hours had passed.

Cleashindra disappeared without any extra clothing, money, or identification. Once an investigation was launched, the police suspected foul play was involved because she had no reason to leave of her own volition.

The 18-year-old was a stellar student, got along well with her relatives, and had never run away in the past. Moreover, Cleashindra never stayed out without receiving permission from her parents, and two weeks after she vanished, she was supposed to deliver the commencement address at her high school graduation ceremony.

Finally, Cleashindra was looking forward to attending Tennessee State University in the fall as a pre-med student with a dream of becoming a pediatrician.

Authorities questioned Dr. Amos in a taped interview, who detailed how Cleashindra started work at 5:30 p.m. and left at 8:30 p.m. without telling him or his wife, Patricia. Dr. Amos alleged that he didn’t realize she’d left the office until he heard his garage door close.

On March 29, 2012, the police executed a six-hour search of Dr. Amos’ residence. At the time, then-police Lieutenant Bob Rawlinson stated, “We don’t exclude anybody at this point,” when asked whether Dr. Amos was a suspect or person of interest.

Additionally, investigators searched the car and home of Cleashindra’s boyfriend. He also underwent a polygraph test, the results of which were reportedly inconclusive.

To this day, what exactly happened to Cleashindra remains unclear, and her case has gone unsolved for more than three decades.

In May 2023, a balloon release took place outside of St. Peter’s Rock Missionary Baptist in Pine Bluff to mark the 30-year anniversary of Cleashindra’s disappearance.

“It’s been really difficult. We’re a strong Christian family, but even with that, we can only take so much. We have our good days and our bad days. Today is not a real good day for me because it has been 30 years, and 30 years is a long time,” Laurell said.

“My oldest grandchild, which she hasn’t seen, is 22, and so, time is passing by, and we haven’t a clue as to where she is. We know there is somebody out there with the information we need.”

Detective Steven Rucker, who’s leading the search for answers in Cleashindra’s case, declined to name any suspects but urged community members to come forward.

“If anyone knows something, come see me. We are working with other investigators,” Rucker noted.

Cleashindra was between five foot eight and five foot nine, weighed 120 pounds, and had black hair and brown eyes when she vanished. She was last seen wearing a white two-piece short set; the blouse had navy blue stripes, and the shorts had navy blue polka dots.

Cleashindra would be 48 years old today. Anyone with information related to her case is urged to contact Pine Bluff Police Department at (870) 730-2081.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children – pictured above is an age-progressed photo of Cleashindra

