She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Told Her To Watch What She Eats Since She Was Going To Get Fat

Photodrive - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A couple of years ago, TikToker Raquel (@itsdreambodyco) started getting into the online dating scene. Her first foray into digital romance took a bad turn, but it led to a positive outcome.

So, she ended up matching with a guy, and they started chatting. They exchanged phone numbers and had great conversations.

They talked every day for about a week and a half. He seemed charming enough, and she was feeling optimistic.

Then, he asked her out on a date to an Ethiopian restaurant. He lived in downtown Los Angeles and rode his bike all the way to the restaurant, which should’ve been the first red flag to notice.

The date went smoothly. Dinner was delicious, the conversation flowed, and they got along well. After she went home, she considered it to be a successful first date.

Later that night, they were chatting again, and out of the blue, he told her that she was a beautiful girl, but she needed to start watching what she ate before she got too heavy.

She did not take too kindly to receiving questionable advice and backhanded compliments from a person she had only known for a week.

After finishing up their conversation, Raquel blocked him right away, permanently shutting down that nonsense.

It wasn’t just because he had commented on her weight. She instantly recognized that he was the type of insecure man who liked trying to break down a woman’s self-esteem and plant seeds of doubt in her confidence to make himself feel superior.

Photodrive – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Fortunately, Raquel was able to turn this negative dating experience into something positive. Instead of letting the opinion of a guy she barely knew get to her, she became motivated to start her weight loss journey and improve her health.

She focused on health and nutrition for herself, not for anyone else.

The moral of the story here is that if a guy tries to lower your self-esteem after one date, it’s not your diet that needs adjusting—it’s your standards.

No guy should be focused more on your plate than your personality. If we’re watching anything, it’ll be the dessert menu with extra enthusiasm.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan