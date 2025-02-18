She Went To A Wedding Where The Bride’s Mom Tried To Spitefully Steal The Cake

gunnerl - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Fifteen years ago, this woman attended a fancy New Jersey-New York wedding. She didn’t know the groom that well, but he was a cousin of her cousin.

Back then, she was going to college and living with her aunt, who was super close to the groom, and that’s how she got an invite in the first place.

The ceremony was nice, but as soon as the reception began, everything got weird.

“The bride’s mother starts throwing a fit that the bride’s family should have priority for photos. She actually physically stopped the photographer from taking a group shot of about fifteen people to make them wait for her family to be ready,” she explained.

“The bride looked mortified, and the bride’s father and groom’s parents had to step in and keep mom from causing a scene.”

“Somebody let slip that the bride and groom had paid for the whole wedding themselves, and the bride’s mom was furious that she had been cut out of planning after she had repeatedly tried to change things behind the bride’s back.”

The reception was really beautiful, and there was a garden and an open bar. Around an hour or so into the reception, it came time to serve the food.

All of a sudden, screaming could be heard coming from inside the kitchen, and it was getting pretty out of control.

Apparently, the bride’s mom had tried to swipe the cake and replace it with something cheap in an act of spite.

gunnerl – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The bride’s mom had gotten the stunning, two-foot tall wedding cake onto a serving cart and was attempting to get it out of the building.

She had replaced the wedding cake with a run-of-the-mill sheet cake. Her plan nearly worked, but there was a raised part of the floor that the serving cart had gotten stuck on.

One of the groomsmen had made his way outside to smoke and caught the bride’s mom in the act, and he told everyone about what she was doing.

“Like some terrible heist movie, her whole plan was to steal a several hundred dollar gourmet masterpiece and replace it with a cheap Walmart-looking cake that had presumably been in the trunk of her car all afternoon and hope nobody noticed. All because she was mad she didn’t get her way,” she added.

“Suffice it to say, after much shouting in the hallway, the real cake was rescued, the imposter cake disposed of, and the bride’s mother spent the rest of the reception sitting in her car sulking.”

“Honestly, the bride’s poise at the whole thing was impressive, but I gather this probably wasn’t the first time her mother went a little crazy.”

The remainder of the wedding was a ton of fun, and it made for a memorable night, as it went down in history as one of the wildest weddings she’s ever experienced.

What do you think of that? What’s the craziest wedding you’ve ever been to?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski