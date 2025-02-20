The Heaviest Florida Panther Ever Discovered Was Accidentally Captured, And It’s An Endangered Species

During a routine population check, wildlife officials in Florida have accidentally captured the heaviest Florida panther ever recorded.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the adult male panther weighed 166 pounds.

Typically, male Florida panthers (Puma concolor coryl) weigh between 100 and 160 pounds, while females weigh 70 to 100 pounds. The big cat was sedated while experts conducted an assessment of its overall health.

“When collaring a panther, biologists conduct a comprehensive health assessment that includes blood tests and collecting tissue samples for genetic analysis,” wrote officials in a statement.

Florida panthers are an endangered subspecies of cougar. They are large, tan cats with black markings decorating the tips of the tail, ears, and around the snout.

In the past, their range extended from the Sunshine State to Louisiana and Arkansas, but over the centuries, hunting has wiped out most of their population.

Currently, Florida panthers are only found in southwest Florida. They live in swamps, wetlands, upland forests, and stands of saw palmetto.

They are the state’s official animal mascot, although only 120 to 230 individuals are left in the wild. They are listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act. It is illegal to harm or harass them in any way.

Their population has remained limited due to habitat loss and a lack of safe passage elsewhere in the state. Roads and highways pose a danger to panthers trying to cross.

Florida panthers are carnivores that are skilled at hunting white-tailed deer, feral hogs, and medium-sized mammals and reptiles. They are territorial and solitary creatures unless they are mating or a female is raising kittens.

There has never been a verified panther attack on humans in Florida. In western states, where attacks by pumas are rare, people have been able to fight back successfully with sticks, rocks, garden tools, and even their bare hands.

In this latest catch and release, officials fitted a GPS collar to the panther, which will allow researchers to track its movements and learn how it survives in what’s left of its habitat.

“The effort is part of a long-term research program that monitors panther movements, health, and population dynamics,” wrote the officials.

“This project provides essential data for conservation efforts on the endangered Florida panther.”

The panther was said to have been captured near the Babcock Ranch by Fort Myers. Officials urge anyone who spots a panther to report the sighting on the Florida panther program website.

If you want to do some nature sightseeing and actively seek out a Florida panther in the wild, the best place to go is the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge. Each month, between five and 11 panthers are spotted in the preserve.

