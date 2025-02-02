Using Double Dutch Ropes, This Professional Jump Roper Heroically Rescued A Teen Who Fell Into An Icy Pond With The Help Of His Son

David Fisher, a father from Westfield, Indiana, is a professional jump roper and author of children’s books about a hero who jumps rope.

Now, he is being hailed as a hero himself after using his niche skills to save the life of a teenager and their dog.

The miraculous rescue took place on December 14, 2024, when David’s son, Felix, heard someone yelling for help outside and alerted him.

Together, the pair followed the screaming and discovered their 19-year-old male neighbor and his dog had become stuck in an icy pond.

The pup reportedly went into the pond to chase some geese. Then, while trying to rescue his dog, the teen also fell in.

David, who has traveled the globe as a professional jump roper and currently holds three world records for jumping while seated on the ground, happened to have the perfect tools for the rescue on hand.

“I just instinctively went right for my bag of jump ropes and pulled out the Double Dutch ropes,” he recalled.

Then, he went back to the icy waters and began to travel out to the teen and dog. David can remember hearing the ice crack beneath his feet, but that didn’t stop him.

“When I finally did arrive, I slung the rope to him, and he grabbed one handle, and bit by bit, we pulled him out of the ice pond,” David explained.

Once the teen and his dog were safely out of the water, David and Felix brought the pair back to their home to warm up and wait for first responders to arrive.

Now, the Westfield community is applauding the father-son duo for immediately leaping into action. On Monday, January 27, both David and Felix were honored with the Lifesaving Citizen Award at a City Council meeting.

In a statement, Mayor Scott Willis claimed to have always known that their city was home to many “kind-hearted” and “brave” individuals.

“But what David and Felix did is absolutely remarkable,” Mayor Willis said.

“Their courageous actions are the definition of what it looks like to care for your neighbor. We are proud to honor them with this well-deserved award.”

Rob Gaylor, Chief of Westfield Fire, echoed the Mayor’s praise, saying, “Stories like these don’t always have a positive outcome. My department and I are extremely grateful to David and Felix for their quick-thinking and selfless actions that day.”

David has since shared how he simply did what he hopes any other community member would’ve done in the same scenario.

“We’re all part of a community. I would hope that when cries go out, everybody could do whatever it is that they might be able to do to help the same situation,” he stated.

